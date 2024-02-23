Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Time Takes a Toll on Rick Grimes

Check out the heart-crushing opening minutes to AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Article Summary Opening minutes of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' show a weathered Rick Grimes.

Series stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, with a premiere set for February 25, 2024.

Behind-the-scenes footage released during Super Bowl LVIII offers series insights.

Rick & Michonne's story continues in a world where survival takes on new meaning.

With less than 48 hours to go until Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hit our screens, we're getting a look at how it all kicks off – with AMC releasing the opening minutes to the spinoff series. But be prepared because time – and being apart from Michonne (Gurira) & his family – has taken its toll on Rick Grimes…

Here's a look at the opening minutes of this weekend's premiere of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – hitting this Sunday:

Here is a special preview that was released heading into this past weekend – followed by a look back at some of what else we know about the series so far:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!