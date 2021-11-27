The Walking Dead: WB Finale Has Us Worried for One Very Real Reason

This time next week, fans of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond will only be about 24-hours away from not only finding out how the two-season epic ends but also if all of this serious CRM business & the addition of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) will result in any teaser/cliffhanger connection to the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films. But that's not the only importance that next week holds. By this time next week, we'll know if the "canary" survived the "coal mine"- and by that, I mean that we'll know if fans could keep from spoiling any major revelations. Because as most of you already know, the series finale will be hitting AMC+ this Sunday- a week early. So if there's anything even remotely connected to the films happening during "The Last Light," we'll know soon enough how it will all play out. Why's this important? Because it has me thinking back to what we discussed in August when I expressed my concerns about the series finale of The Walking Dead being spoiled if it's released early and urging AMC Networks to drop the series-ender for everyone at the same time.

With it being the final episode, we'll have those curious returnees looking to see how it all wraps- folks who sometimes aren't quite as concerned about spoiling things for the diehards as the diehards might be. And then there's the YouTube factor, which spoils episodes more for me than Twitter does. And it has nothing to do with playing the clips, with the spoilers already in the video titles and preview images. So out of respect for the millions of faithful out there looking for a community experience as they say goodbye, going same date/same time must happen. Because that final episode is going to be an emotional one for millions. We've felt the joy they felt as they found a way to live on for just one more day, and felt the heartbreak they felt, as the world around them continued eating away at their basic humanity. We pushed back against those who wrote off the series with their "show's been bad since the __ season" bullshit as it went through a renaissance at a point when other shows would be folding up their creative tents and coasting by now. But maybe I'm wrong. Maybe the "spoiler walls" can hold, even with something as monumental as that. I'll be looking to next week and the series finale of TWD: World Beyond as a test. Because if that show delivers on even 10% of what fans are expecting, the temptation to tattle might prove to be a bit too strong for some.

With the long-running AMC series set to return on February 20, 2022, here's a look back at the first official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2:

And speaking of TWD: World Beyond, over in this weekend's penultimate episode "Death and the Dead," Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) orders the CRM troops to make an example of Leo (Joe Holt), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Felix (Nico Tortorella), and the others after their attempted escape and wiping their research from the mainframe so things are looking desperate- though our heroes have a bargaining chip that might make the difference. And let's not forget about what Silas (Hal Cumpston) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) have planned, and then there's the wildcard that is Huck (Annet Mahendru).

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 9 "Death and the Dead": Truths are revealed and allegiances are tested as the group faces off against the CRM. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Erin Martin & Sam Reynolds.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she)?