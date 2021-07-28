The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn

Okay, so we're guessing that this is how it's going to be. As the days roll along to the return of AMC's The Walking Dead for its 11th and final season, it feels like the easiest way to process it is to have these moments in-between previews of what's to come with some of the sillier, more light-hearted stuff- like when we covered Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) taking that quiz to see which TWD character they really are. Or like in this instance, when we're covering Morgan dressed as a unicorn. Does that tell us a single thing about Negan & Maggie, the Commonwealth, or anything else about Season 11? Of course not. But it's Morgan dressed as a unicorn. Isn't that reason enough?

So for a look at Morgan finding a way to make even a unicorn look cool & badass in ways we never thought possible or could ever pull off (at least not sober), here's a look at his post from earlier today:

Here's a look at the episode overview for the season-opener "Acheron: Part I" that addresses questions from the trailer. First, it confirms Daryl's (Norman Reedus) run-in with the soldiers in Season 10 leads to a military base being discovered. We're also going to learn about Maggie's backstory, and it sounds like there might be a connection with Negan's Saviors past that requires him to take lead. And as for Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura)? They're about to be "assessed" by the Commonwealth's paramilitary police. Yup, all that and it's only the first episode- check it out below:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 "Acheron: Part I": Daryl leads a mission team to scavenge the military base he discovered. Maggie tells her story, prompting a new mission for survival that only Negan can lead. Eugene and his group go through assessment by the Commonwealth's paramilitary police. Written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes and directed by Kevin Dowling.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

The beginning of the end starts August 22nd or stream it early with @AMCPlus starting on August 15th. pic.twitter.com/OaE8LrmE0C — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Trilogy | Returns Aug 22 & Stream Early on AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK0cmbIs2WM)

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I"; 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and 1108 – "For Blood"- and the cover page for the season-opening script:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)

Now here's a look at some previously-released Season 11 images showcasing Negan, Maggie, Eugene, Ezekiel, Princess, Yumiko, Carol, Magna, Kelly, and others- along with the official overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

