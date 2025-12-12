Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

The War Between the Land and the Sea Ep. 3: Kate Feels the Pressure

Here's a sneak peek at the BBC's The War Between the Land and the Sea S01E03: "The Deep," with Kate Lethbridge Stewart feeling the pressure.

Barclay ventures into Homo Aqua’s world as UNIT faces political and military obstacles on land.

Preview reveals tensions escalating, with Downing Street and the army altering the course of the conflict.

Episodes 3–5 preview major twists as Barclay and Salt’s roles intensify in the Doctor Who spinoff.

Based on the social media reactions, the critics' ratings, and the viewing numbers, it would appear that the BBC, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, and Peter McTighe have a hit on their hands with the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea. With two episodes set to hit this weekend, the BBC has passed along a sneak peek at S01E03: "The Deep," with Barclay heading out into the Homo Aqua's world as UNIT finds itself being iced out by the army and some shady politicians. In fact, Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge Stewart is the focus of the clip waiting for you below, as we see the toll that stress is beginning to have on her.

The War Between the Land and the Sea Episodes 3-5 Previews

The War Between the Land and the Sea Episode 3: "The Deep" – Barclay makes a terrifying descent into the world of Homo Aqua. Back on the land, Kate stands alone as Downing Street conspires with the army to change the course of the war.

The War Between the Land and the Sea Episode 4: "The Witch of the Waterfall" – Barclay and Salt go on the run in a war-torn London as UNIT reels from disaster. But when Tide threatens the land and Gunsberg advances his plans, the Severance schemes demand blood.

The War Between the Land and the Sea Episode 5: "The End of the War" – Barclay stands alone, Salt is lost, UNIT is powerless, and the oceans rise as the war reaches its climax. While traitors conspire, can Barclay find Salt before it's too late?

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

