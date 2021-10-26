The Wheel of Time Trailer Debuts This Wednesday; Livestream Details

Amazon and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins had some good news to share with fans looking forward to next month's premiere of the Rosamund Pike (Moiraine)-starring adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time. On Wednesday at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET), the streaming series and The Dusty Wheel are co-hosting a livestream event to debut and analyze the official trailer for The Wheel of Time. Interested in checking out the pre-show as the countdown begins? Then look no further than here to be a part of the celebration.

And here's a look at those official "The Wheel of Time" emojis now active on Twitter:

Our heroes have been called forth to rally and join us tomorrow at 9:00am PT for the official trailer debut for #TheWheelOfTime. pic.twitter.com/xNkUPEXPN6 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) October 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

For a look at Moiraine's quest and how it factors into the bigger story, here's a look at the newest teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time: Following that, "The Wheel of Time – Explained" kicks off its first class of the semester (with the series set to premiere on November 19th):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Moiraine's Quest | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp9kTVhIWwU)

And for the cosplayers out there, an "inspiration" video was released offering ideas for their next projects along with a request to share their cosplay with them online:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Cosplay Inspiration | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=854kaltUWV8)

In the following previously-released scene, Rand, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve are in the Winespring Inn on a busy night when Moiraine and Lan enter. The crowd quiets as Moiraine asks for supplies and a room. They then begin to whisper after she is recognized as an Aes Sedai by her great serpent ring:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Winespring Inn Clip | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIMkfP4JsxU)

Here's a look at the previously released teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time, premiering November 19:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fus4Xb_TLg)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.