The Wheel of Time Welcomes Shohreh Aghdashloo to Season 3 Cast

Showrunner Rafe Judkins's adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" welcomes Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) to the Season 3 cast.

During CCXP Brazil 2024 over this past weekend, Amazon's Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's Rosamund Pike-starring series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels made some big news. Along with the news that the series would be returning for its third season on March 13, 2025, we were also treated to an official teaser and overview of what's to come. Now, we're getting some big casting news, with Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Penguin, The Expanse) confirmed to be joining the cast in the role of Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan, one of the powerful Aes Sedai – an elite sisterhood of women with the ability to channel the One Power. Aghdashloo's Elaida is a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine (Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida believes in ends over means and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good.

In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand's corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost. Now, here's a look at Aghdashloo's reaction shortly after the casting news was released earlier today:

Earlier this year, Judkins went on the record with a ten-ton tease about the opening of the third season – dropping the heads-up during the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience. Appearing with Pike, Daniel Henney, costume designer Sharon Gilham, and make-up/hair designer Davina Lamont, Judkins looked to prepare viewers who might be expecting Season 3 to start off on a quiet, introspective note. "The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I've ever seen on television," Judkins shared during the conversation. "I was just watching it this week, and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold."

Let's not forget the upcoming Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Walking Dead)-directed feature film prequel, The Age of Legends. With a screenplay from Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class), the film is the first in a planned trilogy that will explore how the world represented by Jordan in the author's works came to be. And since everyone's in a good mood, let's look back at some of the best moments not to be lost on the cutting room floor – with Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeline Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn, and more:

