Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Getting Thick In The Weeds

The Hardys are going to run through the Wicked Garden Match against The Righteous on tonight's edition of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! heads into chaos as The Hardys battle The Righteous in a wild Wicked Garden Match main event.

TNA features two intergender clashes: Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell face Arianna Grace and Stacks.

Léi Yĭng Lee meets Mr. Elegance in a standout TNA showdown after rising tension with The Elegance Brand.

AJ Francis steps into the spotlight, while Eddie Edwards vs. BDE and an Eric Young address round out TNA.

Tonight on TNA, we discover someone in the company is a fan of Stone Temple Pilots, as they will be holding a Wicked Garden Match. The Hardys will get thick into the weeds of whatever may be planted by The Righteous, in a match where we totally expect a bunch of pre-taped nonsense that should make for some good memes over the next few months, maybe even a dedicated Botchamania video. We also have not one, but two intergender matches happening, and a couple of promo segments, where we're sure no one will be interrupted. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The twisted rivalry between The Hardys and The Righteous reaches a boiling point as they collide in the unpredictable and dangerous Wicked Garden Match. With chaos lurking around every corner and no shortage of bad blood between these teams, only one side will survive the madness and leave the garden standing tall. Family tensions and personal rivalries collide when Santino Marella teams with Indi Hartwell to take on his daughter Arianna Grace and NXT Stacks. With emotions running high, this mixed tag team showdown could have ramifications far beyond the final bell.

AJ Francis steps into the iMPACT! zone, leaving everyone wondering what the larger-than-life superstar has planned next. After weeks of rising tension, Eddie Edwards looks to prove he's still one of TNA's toughest competitors when he goes one-on-one with the hungry and determined BDE. With both men eager to build momentum, expect an intense battle where neither competitor is willing to take a step backward.

After weeks of cryptic messages and unsettling behavior, Eric Young will address the TNA audience as questions continue to swirl around his intentions. TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yĭng Lee faces Mr. Elegance in a unique intergender showdown, with The Elegance Brand in his corner. After helping Xia Brookside secure a pinfall and earn a future title opportunity during the Knockouts Champions Challenge, Mr. Elegance now finds himself standing directly across from the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

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