Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ARCAM, audio, jbl

JBL and ARCAM Unveil New Speaker and Audio Lineups

JBL and ARCAM revealed several new items this week from their respective lines, giving new speaker options along with stereo and CD players

Article Summary JBL unveils the new Summit Everest, a flagship floor-standing speaker built for reference-grade power and precision.

JBL revives the legendary Summit K2, pairing classic pedigree with upgraded drivers, horn design, and clarity.

JBL highlights premium build details, advanced crossovers, and isolation tech across both new Summit speakers.

ARCAM expands its Radia range with the A50 Signature amp and CD25, adding high-end options for modern audio fans.

JBL and ARCAM recently revealed a number of new items to their lineup of audio products, with JBL focusing on speakers, while ARCAM went across the board. The big highlight from JBL was their improved Summit Everest line, as well as the rebirth of the K2 lineup of speakers. Meanwhile, ARCAM unveiled its own set of speakers alongside new CD player options and stereo systems for people at various levels of audio needs. We have the highlights here of what was revealed to the public.

JBL Reveals New and Improved Speaker Options

Summit Everest

Named for the world's highest mountain, Summit Everest is the flagship expression of the Summit Series and the successor to four generations of Project Everest loudspeakers spanning more than 40 years. At its core is a newly engineered mid/high-frequency system that combines the output of three patented JBL D2820 2-inch dual-diaphragm, dual-motor compression drivers with a custom-designed, patent-pending 3-into-1 expansion manifold, seamlessly mated to a custom large-format Sonoglass High-Definition Imaging (HDI) horn. Anchoring its sonic foundation are dual 10-inch cast-frame Differential Drive mid-bass drivers and dual 15-inch cast-frame Differential Drive woofers, each utilizing JBL's triple-layer Hybrid Carbon Cellulose Composite Cone (HC4) for the stiffness, low distortion, and exceptional power handling that define a true reference design. The result is a 3.5-way floor-standing loudspeaker that delivers extraordinary resolution, dynamic authority, tonal precision, and spatial realism across a bandwidth extending from 20 Hz to beyond 23 kHz.

Summit K2: The Legend Reborn

Inspired by the world's second-highest and most legendary peak, Summit K2 is JBL's most accomplished 15-inch 3-way floor-standing loudspeaker, built upon the legacy of four generations of Project K2 development. It features a newly engineered mid/high-frequency system pairing three patented D2815 1.5-inch dual-diaphragm, dual-motor compression drivers with a custom-designed, patent-pending 3-into-1 expansion manifold and large-format Sonoglass HDI horn. A 10-inch cast-frame Differential Drive mid-bass driver and a 15-inch cast-frame Differential Drive woofer – both featuring HC4 cones – anchor the sonic foundation, delivering the dynamic precision and emotional immediacy that have defined K2 since its 1989 debut. The result is a reference loudspeaker that brings K2's signature musicality forward with measurable advances in resolution, transparency, and tonal accuracy.

Engineered to the Summit Standard

Both Summit Everest and Summit K2 incorporate the full suite of advanced technologies that define the Summit Series. An advanced MultiCap crossover network, supporting single-wire, bi-amp/bi-wire, and tri-amp/tri-wire connectivity, replaces traditional large capacitors with a greater number of smaller capacitors, reducing electrostatic resistance and minimizing energy loss for greater signal transfer, increased power handling, and ultra-low distortion. Each loudspeaker is housed in a meticulously engineered enclosure featuring internally offset, multi-braced, and damped pre-stressed pressed curved-wall construction designed to minimize internal standing waves. Custom-designed JBL | IsoAcoustic isolation feet decouple the loudspeaker from the supporting surface, contributing to tighter bass performance, a more expansive soundstage, and imaging defined by greater clarity and spatial precision.

Crafted to Be Seen and Heard

Summit Everest and Summit K2 are offered in a choice of high-gloss painted black with Summit Platinum accents or high-gloss Macassar Ebony wood veneer with Summit Gold detailing. Rhodium-plated binding posts wrapped in carbon fiber, Ohno-Continuous-Cast (OCC) long-crystal oxygen-free silver-plated copper internal wiring, and sustainably sourced engineered wood cabinetry reflect JBL's commitment to materials and execution at every level. Like the legendary peaks that inspired their names, Summit Everest and Summit K2 embody the summit of performance for discerning listeners who value both emotional immediacy and engineering rigor.

ARCAM Expands Its Audio Lineup To Cater to CD Lovers

The A50 Signature sits at the top of ARCAM's Radia Series amplification and represents its most complete expression yet of its Class G platform. The CD25 extends the Radia Series with a new reference CD player designed to integrate within ARCAM's wider system approach.

A50 Signature

The A50 Signature is the most complete integrated amplifier ARCAM has produced, and a defining product in its 50th anniversary year. Rather than being a heritage or nostalgia-driven product, the design reflects five decades of amplifier development in Cambridge – a continuity that began when the company was founded as A&R Cambridge in 1976 and shortened to ARCAM in the 1980s, with the "A" always standing for amplification and remaining central to its design philosophy today.

Created in collaboration with ARCAM co-founder John Dawson, the A50 Signature reflects that continuity while looking firmly forward. His involvement in the project was guided by a clear principle: not to revisit past designs, but to ensure that ARCAM's amplifier philosophy remains relevant to how people listen today. His signature on the rear cowl and the PCBs acknowledges that connection, while the amplifier itself represents ARCAM's latest expression of Class G design.

It is also the first ARCAM integrated amplifier to implement a fully dual mono Class G architecture, with each channel built as a completely discrete amplifier section. Each side uses its own PCB, output stage, Class G lifter stages, power regulation, and transformer windings, designed to maximise channel separation and minimise crosstalk. This architecture is physically expressed inside the chassis, with a centrally located power supply and carefully separated signal paths for analog, digital, and power domains. The rear panel layout also mirrors this approach, with speaker terminals placed at opposite ends of the chassis.

Power output is rated at 2 × 150W (8Ω), delivering control and headroom across a wide range of loudspeakers. Digital conversion is handled by an ESS ES9039Q2M DAC operating in a fully differential configuration, supported by an ESS reference voltage regulator.

Connectivity For Modern Systems

The A50 Signature is designed as a central hub for modern listening systems, integrating digital, analog, and wireless sources in a single chassis. Digital inputs include HDMI eARC/ARC, USB-C audio, optical and coaxial S/PDIF, and two-way Bluetooth with Snapdragon Sound (lossless-capable) and Auracast support. Analog connectivity includes three RCA inputs, a balanced XLR input pair, and a fully integrated Class A MM/MC phono stage.

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