The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 5 Preview: "Full-Moon Party" Plans

With a title like "Full-Moon Party," what could go wrong? Here's our preview of tonight's episode of Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3.

Before we jump into our preview for tonight's episode of series creator, writer, and director Mike White's The White Lotus, we just wanted to throw out a quick pitch to White for a possible spinoff. After shutting down Greg (Jon Gries) for good – fingers crossed – we could see Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) getting a spinoff where she investigates strange happenings at the various "The White Lotus" locations. It doesn't have to be a murder or a crime every time – maybe throw in the occasional existential crisis now and again? Just something for White to consider while we get back to sharing a look at what's ahead with Season 3 Episode 5: "Full-Moon Party" – including the official overview, trailer, sneak preview, and image gallery:

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5: "Full-Moon Party" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5: "Full-Moon Party" – Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) convinces Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) to continue the party on the yacht; Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) go to a club with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius) and his comrades; Rick (Walton Goggins) visits an old friend. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery released for this weekend's chapter, followed by the most recent season trailer, and a look behind the scenes at S03E04: "Hide or Seek":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

