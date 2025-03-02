Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3: Our Ep. 3: "The Meaning of Dreams" Preview

With the next chapter hitting tonight, here's what's in store for HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus S03E03: "The Meaning of Dreams."

We're only two episodes in and we're already needing answers – now! Okay, we're joking – as we mentioned last week, we appreciate the "slow burn" approach, but damn if series creator, writer, and director Mike White doesn't know how to keep about five storyline plates spinning at the same time. With that in mind, check out what we have to offer in terms of a preview guide for tonight's episode of HBO's The White Lotus, S03E03: "The Meaning of Dreams" – an official overview and episode trailer, along with the official image gallery and a look at what the cast and creative team had to share about last week's episode, "Special Treatments."

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3: "The Meaning of Dreams" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3: "The Meaning of Dreams" – The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery released for this weekend's chapter, followed by the most recent season trailer, a look behind the scenes at S03E02: "Special Treatments":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

