The Witcher Season 4 First Look Previews Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

Netflix released a new first-look teaser for The Witcher Season 4, giving fans a chance to see how Liam Hemsworth's Geralt looks.

Last month, we had a chance to check out Liam Hemsworth – taking over as Geralt from Henry Cavill – joining the team for the official table read for the fourth season of Netflix's The Witcher. Unfortunately, the moment was a bit bittersweet as we also learned that the now-confirmed Season 5 would also be the series' last. But now, we're getting our first look at how Hemsworth looks as our new Geralt with a first-look teaser – waiting for you above (and with a screencap below):

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. With Joey Batey also returning to the series, here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes video that was released in April from the table read:

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this year, we learned that Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix" Trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) had been cast as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. In early April, we learned that Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Sex Education), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Bones) had also joined the cast. Copley has been tapped for the role of infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart – with Purefoy set as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr, and Woodburn on board as Zoltan.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth shared in a statement about his new role when it was first announced. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Back in October 2022, Cavill had this to share about the change: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him; enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

