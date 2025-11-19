Posted in: Cartoon Network, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Returns with New Eps Next Month

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball returns to Hulu/Hulu on Disney+ on Dec. 22nd (Cartoon Network and HBO Max international in Feb. 2026).

Fans of Ben Bocquelet's animated universe are in for a treat before we wrap up 2025. Earlier today, a key art poster was released announcing that new episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on December 22nd. Cartoon Network and HBO Max international viewers will get a chance to check out the newest run of adventures in February 2026.

New episodes, same wonderfully weird Gumball 🐱🐡💙 The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

✨ @Hulu & Hulu on Disney+ | December 22nd (US)

New episodes, same wonderfully weird Gumball 🐱🐡💙 The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

✨ @Hulu & Hulu on Disney+ | December 22nd (US)

✨ International | Cartoon Network & HBO Max | Feb 2026

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball." This season will bring to light to some tough questions such as; will Gumball ever win the affections of Penny? How will Darwin react when Banana Joe chews up his pen? And what happens when Gumball and Darwin get their first cell phone? All will be answered, well maybe not answered, but it sure will be entertaining to watch.

The series was created and is executive-produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

