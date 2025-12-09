Posted in: Cartoon Network, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 Trailer Unleashed

Set for December 22nd, here's the official trailer for Hulu and creator Ben Bocquelet's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2.

Last month, the word came down that Ben Bocquelet's animated universe would be returning for a second season on December 22nd. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 has to offer will hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on December 22nd. That's right, we have the official trailer waiting for you above and an official season overview waiting for you below…

Cartoon Network and HBO Max international viewers will get a chance to check out the newest run of adventures in February 2026. Now, here's a look at the announcement that hit social media earlier today, followed by a look back at the series overview and more:

New episodes, same wonderfully weird Gumball 🐱🐡💙 The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

✨ @Hulu & Hulu on Disney+ | December 22nd (US)

✨ International | Cartoon Network & HBO Max | Feb 2026#WWWOG #gumball pic.twitter.com/PCBPdIVEUB — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball." Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance. It's pure satire and endless hijinks.

The series was created and is executive-produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

