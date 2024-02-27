Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: chris carter, ryan coogler, The X-Files, x-files

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Has "Some Good Ideas" for Reboot: Carter

The X-Files creator Chris Carter spoke with Ryan Coogler regarding the upcoming reboot, sharing that Coogler's "got some good ideas."

It was back in March 2023 when The X-Files creator Chris Carter dropped some huge news regarding the future of the franchise. Speaking with Michelle Eliot on the CBC's On The Coast about the importance of the city of Vancouver during the show's filming run (which you can listen to here), Carter had this to share: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." We're talking about the director behind Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the "Black Panther" films, so we were sold because Ryan Coogler is a creative talent who could have a field day expanding "The X-Files" brand in any number of ways. Now, we're getting an update from Carter regarding whether he will be involved in the project, what he can share about his conversation with Coogler, and what would interest him enough to return to the franchise.

Speaking with The Wrap at the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit over the weekend, Carter confirmed that he will not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing." While spoiler lockdown wouldn't allow him to offer details, Carter did confirm that he has spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Does that mean that Carter is done with the franchise, ready to hand off the creative baton to Coogler? Not quite. "Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired," he added.

