Three Busy Debras Getting a Whole Lot Busier with Season 2 Renewal

Looks like the best new show on Adult Swim so far this year is going to have to get ready to get a bit busier, with Sandy Honig (Isn't It Romantic), Mitra Jouhari (Friends From College, High Maintenance) and Alyssa Stonoha's (Rules of Cool) Three Busy Debras is getting a green light for a second season. The news comes two weeks after the twisted Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)-produced comedy wrapped up its six-episode first season, which ended its initial run averaging approximately 543,000 viewers for the initial Sunday late-night airings (a solid "live" number for Adult Swim).

Created by series stars Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, Three Busy Debras shines a spotlight on the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The trio first developed the project as a play before shifting to a web series, with Adult Swim ordering a pilot in 2018 and giving the okay for a series the following year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN8p8nBSH8k

Created by series stars Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, Three Busy Debras is executive produced by Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, as well as by Poehler and Kim Lessing via Poehler's Paper Kite Productions (Netflix's Russian Doll, NBC's Making It), and director Anna Dokoza (Special, Shrill). Paper Kite Productions and Alive and Kicking, Inc. handle production.