TikTok Adds Text Posts, Doesn't Change Name (Elon Musk, Take Note)

In a move that might shock Elon Musk & Twitter X folks, TikTok announced its supporting text postings - and didn't change its name to do it.

It looks like Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino really are inspiring a new era of creativity with the rollout of the X rebranding – just not in the way they probably imagined or wanted. By now, you know that Mark Zuckerberg was already smelling blood in the water when he rolled out Threads – and a lot of folks decided to sign up. Now, less than 24 hours after the shadow of X descended upon us, you can add TikTok to the list of folks who aren't afraid to take on Musk & his "Musk-eteers." Taking the next social media evolutionary step after beginning its run with video before eventually offering support for images, TikTok announced that it will support text posts (now an option on the app's Camera page) that can be customized.

"At TikTok, we're always looking to empower our creators and community with innovative tools that inspire self-expression," read the rollout statement on TikTok's blog post. "Today, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity. With text posts, we're expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we've seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine." While the company may not be looking to go toe-to-toe with "Twitter X," it's clear that TikTok wants to give its users yet another reason to not have to leave the app (or join it if you're already feeling a bit "X-hausted"). And to think that TikTok did all of this without changing its name…

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino shared on Sunday over the course of four… X's? That's f***ing weird… sorry. But it is. Anyway… "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. [Elon Musk] and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

