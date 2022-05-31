Titans S04 Filming "Going Right Back to the Beginning" & More Updates

Another day, another round of updates on the third season of HBO Max's Titans. And once again, we have Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) to thank for the newest round of intel. Along with an addition to his playlist, Morgan teases a "missing piece" being filmed today that sends them "right back to the beginning" and offers a general sense of where they are with filming on the season. But first, Morgan shares another look inside his Sebastian diary (which we've been calling his "Brother Blood" book for those keeping score)- ten words that raise so many possibilities.

In addition, Clint Mansell's "Summer Overture" has been added to Morgan's Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood, and here's where Morgan teases that they're "going right back to the beginning" to shoot "a missing piece of episode one." Following that, Morgan says that they're "right in the thick of it" and there was still "loads of good stuff left to shoot" when asked if they were nearing a wrap on the season- take a look:

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.