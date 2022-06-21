Titans Season 4 Star Joseph Morgan Shares More Brother Blood Details

After yesterday's Instagram post from HBO Max's Titans Season 4 director Nicholas Copus confirmed filming on part two of the season was underway (along with a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Potter aka Gar Logan aka Beast Boy), Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) took to Twitter to do one of those things that we love- answer questions from fans. Look, as great as interviews are and social media posts, these are always the best moments to learn those "little things" that help fans with piecing together the upcoming season. Morgan kicked things off with a thought about the character he's been living in while filming: "The more I discover about Sebastian, the more interesting and exciting this journey becomes. He's growing in my head. Becoming who he truly wants to be." From there, Morgan answered a nice amount of Titans questions (and even a few non-titans) in as best & non-spoilery way as possible. Here are some of the highlights from his tweets:

Has Morgan Discovered the "True Essence" of the Character? "I think he hasn't become all he can be yet. He hasn't had the chance… until now."

What Helps Morgan Understand the Character More? "All of that, also music and working the scenes at home alone or with my wife [Persia]. She has incredible ideas on scenes and character. It was the same on 'The Originals,' we ran all my lines together."

What Does Morgan Look for or Consider Before Taking a Role? "Emotional conflict and complexity. An arc or journey that changes the character. So where he starts, who he is when we meet him, is not where he ends up. He is active in changing things in his world to grow, for better or worse."

On If Season 4 Will Be Enough for Sebastian to Truly Embrace Brother Blood: "I don't know. There are still three scripts I haven't read."

About that Sanger/Brother Blood Journal…: "I put it in ep 1 & 2. You may catch a glimpse if you're sharp…"

Sebastian Sanger once said…: "I'm not anybody."

Sebastian Sanger's First Sentence? "You've already seen it."

Morgan's Been Getting to Know the Entire Cast: "I've shot with everyone."

In Case Anyone's Wondering If There Will Be Blood…: "The clue is in the name."

Any Special Sebastian Jewelry? "He has a watch but he loses it at a certain point…"

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.