Tom Swift: Riverdale Star Ashleigh Murray Joins "Nancy Drew" Spinoff

Tian Richards' Tom Swift has a friend in Riverdale & Katy Keene star Ashleigh Murray, with the actress tapped as the female lead opposite Richards in The CW's "Nancy Drew" spinoff series. Stemming from Nancy Drew co-creators/EPs Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage via their Fake Empire banner, and CBS Studios, Richards' billionaire inventor was first introduced in the Nancy Drew episode "The Celestial Visitor" and received a straight-to-series order from the network back in August 2021. Along with Richards and Murray, LeVar Burton's (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow, Roots) AI mentor & companion Barclay is also expected to return for the series. Series co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson will serve as executive producers alongside Schwartz, Savage, and Lis Rowinski. CBS Studios is set to produce in association with Fake Empire (Nancy Drew, Dynasty, Gossip Girl, City on Fire).

Co-created by Taylor, Landau, and Johnson, and set for later this year, The CW's Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom's missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved. Murray's Zenzi Fullerton is efficient and effervescent but nobody's fool. She's been Tom's best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she's one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting the news exclusively earlier today).

The news is finally out! I've been sitting on this blessing for 3 months.

I'm incredibly proud to be apart of this project of manifestation. 2022 will be filled with my growth as an artist & confident human being. In the words of @tianrichards, "Dear Followers, I'm back, bitches" https://t.co/ufBROb1R1V — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) February 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet