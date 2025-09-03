Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider Production Begins Jan 2026; Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Production on Prime Video and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's live-action Tomb Raider series begins in January 2026, with Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge leads as creator, writer, EP, and co-showrunner, joined by Chad Hodge and Jonathan Van Tulleken.

Waller-Bridge describes her approach as "dangerous and exciting," aiming to honor Lara Croft’s legacy.

The series is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Story Kitchen.

Though it's taken quite some time since the project was first announced, writer and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's (Fleabag) live-action series take on the popular "Tomb Raider" video game franchise has found its Lara Croft in Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). In addition, Chad Hodge has come aboard as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Waller-Bridge, and Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) has boarded the project as director and executive producer.

With the series set to kick off production on January 19th, 2026, here's the announcement that went out earlier today:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks Tomb Raider

In a June 2023 profile interview with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge discussed her lifelong connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

Stemming from Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video's Tomb Raider is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics, Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions. In addition, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television, will executive produce.

