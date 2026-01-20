Posted in: BBC, Books, Doctor Who, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who, target books

Doctor Who: Tennant, Smith & Eccleston Stories Set for Target Novels

Three fan-favourite Doctor Who stories are getting Target Books in March: Aliens of London, The Satan Pit, and The Time of Angels.

Three fan-favourite Doctor Who two-parters from the modern era will receive Target novelizations this year. Those stories are "Aliens of London" and "World War Three" from Christopher Eccleston's one-season run, "The Satan Pit" and "The Impossible Planet" from David Tennant's run, and "The Time of Angels" and "Flesh and Stone" from Matt Smith's first season.

"Aliens of London" and "World War Three", which premiered in 2005, introduced the farting Slitheen for the first time and were initially scripted by Russell T Davies. Joseph Lidster, who has written a lot of material for Doctor Who, including several Big Finish audio dramas, will pen the noveisation. It is a classic Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper story. By turns suspenseful and goofy with very British and blunt political commentary and satire, it was one of the stories that established the tone of modern era Doctor Who that has carried on to this day, perhaps to a distracting and detrimental effect in the recent Disney+ era. Camille Coduri, who played Rose's mum Jackie Tyler, will read the audiobook.

"The Satan Pit" and "The Impossible Planet", which aired in the modern series' second season in 2006 as part of David Tennant's first season as the 10th Doctor. The Target novelisation will be written by the original screenwriter, Matt Jones. The two-parter was one of the first instances where the modern series ventured into gothic horror, a genre the classic 1970s series with Tom Baker often explored. Claire Rushbrook, who played Ida Scott in the episode, Ronny Jhutti, who played Danny Bartock, and Silas Carson, who was the Voice of the Ood, will record the audiobook.

"The Time of Angels" and "Flesh and Bone", which aired in 2010, were written by then-new showrunner Steven Moffat. Jenny T Colgan will write the Target novelisation from Moffat's original scripts. It was Matt Smith and Karen Gillan's third adventure as the Eleventh Doctor and Amy Pond, but it was the first story they filmed. It featured the return of the Weeping Angels as well as Alex Kingston's second appearance in the series as River Song. It was one of the defining 11th Doctor stories that set the tone for the rest of Smith's tenure. Maureen O'Brien, who played the 2nd Doctor's companion Vicki in the 1960s series, will read the audiobook.

