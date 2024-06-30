Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, crunchryoll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Village, Koyoharu Gotoge, manga

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Gets Official Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will see the final manga arc adapted for anime as a trilogy of feature films set for theaters.

The end of the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is nigh! As the final episode of the "Hashira Training" arc aired this weekend, Crunchyroll announced that it has acquired the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, which will come exclusively to theaters globally as an epic trilogy of films. The three films will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding select Asian territories, including Japan. No release date has been released yet. The three-part cinematic epic represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime Shonen series.

"Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been a part of it from the beginning," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits theaters."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The franchise has won the admiration of millions of fans around the globe since its debut in 2018. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film "Mugen Train" in October 2020, and the TV series "Mugen Train Arc" and "Entertainment District Arc" from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the "Swordsmith Village Arc" debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village– theatrical release. In 2024, the "Hashira Training Arc" debuted shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Training- theatrical release -with the animation production handled by ufotable.

The latest films – "Mugen Train," "To the Swordsmith Village," and "To the Hashira Training" have received both commercial and critical success. "Mugen Train" currently holds the record as the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, garnering over US$500 million to date. It currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing anime film in U.S. box office history.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

