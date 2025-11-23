Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Check Out Our S03E06: "Angel" Preview & Season 3 Update

Along with our CBS's Tracker S03E06: "Angel" preview, we look ahead to S03E07: "Eat the Rich," S03E08: "Eurydice" & S03E09: "Good Trouble."

We've got a lot of love to give to the folks over at CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. As we head into the Thanksgiving week, the hit series is making sure that fans have all of the intel they need between now and the end of the year. Tonight, Colter (Hartley) and two amateur sleuths search for a crime scene cleaner/true crime fan who's gone missing. We've got an updated official preview rundown for S03E06: "Angel" waiting for you below – but that's not all! We also have updated overviews and images for S03E07: "Eat the Rich" (Nov. 30th), S03E08: "Eurydice" (Dec. 7th), and S03E09: "Good Trouble" (Dec. 14th)

Tracker Season 3: S03E06 – S03E09 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

