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The Boys, Heartstopper, The Vampire Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Jared Padalecki, The Vampire Lestat, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Heartstopper, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Jared Padalecki praised for a wild, scene-stealing new role.

Get the latest on The Vampire Lestat, Heartstopper, The Rings of Power, Spider-Noir, and Dexter: Resurrection.

Today’s lineup also spotlights The Pitt, Lanterns, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

Dive into a fast, TV-packed roundup of trailers, teasers, release updates, casting news, and standout pop culture picks.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Dungeons & Dragons, The Boys/Jared Padalecki, Spider-Noir, Dexter: Resurrection, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Heartstopper, Lanterns, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 23rd, 2026:

AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin Defends AEW Championship Tonight

Clayface: First Teaser And Images Lean Heavily Into The Body Horror

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Chase Isn't Going Well in a New Clip

Dungeons & Dragons Launches Dungeon Masters Official Soundtrack

The Boys Showrunner: Padalecki "Crushed It" as "Coke-Blowing Scumbag"

Clayface: First Official Poster and Promo Images Released

Spider-Noir Shows Off Its "Detective Noir" Side in New Pair of Posters

Dexter: Resurrection Stars Hall & Remar Check In From Season 2 Filming

The Vampire Lestat Is Ready to Offer HIS Side of the Story (TRAILER)

Rick and Morty: And You Thought Rick Had a Big Head BEFORE Season 9

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Set for 2026: Report

Heartstopper Forever Arrives July 17th; Announcement Teaser Released

Lanterns: HBO Max Japan Releases Teaser for Green Lantern/DCU Series

The Phantom: Reginald Hudlin Developing Live-Action TV Series Adapt

The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Pitt: Dearden on King-Santos Karaoke, Alanis Morissette Approval

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