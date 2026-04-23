Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: studiocanal, The Sentinels

The Sentinels: New French WWI/Sci-Fi Series Finds Home with BBC

The BBC has picked up the rights to French sci-fi/WWI drama series The Sentinels, set to run on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Article Summary The BBC will stream the new French sci-fi drama The Sentinels, adapted from the graphic novel series Les Sentinelles.

The show blends World War I action with science fiction, focusing on enhanced super soldiers on the battlefield.

The Sentinels features a stellar French cast including Louis Peres in the lead and several rising stars.

Premiering later this year on iPlayer and BBC Four, release details have yet to be officially announced.

The BBC has acquired a brand-new eight-part French drama, The Sentinels, which will debut later this year. Produced by StudioCanal. If you haven't heard of the show yet, this is a World War I drama meshed with sci-fi elements, based on Xavier Dorison and Enrique Breccia's graphic novel series, Les Sentinelles. The series takes place in an alternative version of WWI, featuring Louis Peres as Ferraud, with Thibaut Evrard, Kacey Mottet Klein, Carl Malapa, Olivia Ross, Pauline Etienne, Nastya Golubeva, Noam Morgensztern, and Ouassini Embarek.

A Different Kind Of Soldier Fights In WWI

The series is an interesting take on history, as they have essentially taken the "super soldier" theme you always see in WWII tropes and take it back a couple of decades, as several soldiers in the French army are injected with a special serum that ends up giving them special powers, as they march across the battlefield to push the frontlines and help win the war. But the series does take a couple of twists, which we will keep spoiler-free, that don't quite fall in line with the typical stories you see of this genre. The BBC will launch it on iPlayer and BBC Four later this year, although no official date has been set. Here's a look at the official overview for the series:

The Sentinels: So, What's It All About?

At the outbreak of World War I, Gabriel Ferraud – a gravely wounded soldier – is recruited into a top-secret French military program designed to create the ultimate weapon: enhanced humans. After being injected with a mysterious serum, Gabriel gains extraordinary strength, speed, and resilience. He joins an elite unit known as the Sentinels – augmented soldiers forged for the front lines. But as the war intensifies, Gabriel uncovers a terrifying truth that could alter the fate of the conflict.

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