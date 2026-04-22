Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys Showrunner: Padalecki "Crushed It" as "Coke-Blowing Scumbag"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) would be playing Mister Marathon and praised his performance.

Article Summary Jared Padalecki joins The Boys as Mister Marathon, the original speedster of The Seven.

Eric Kripke praises Padalecki's performance as a "coke-blowing scumbag" in season five.

The Supernatural trio—Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins—will reunite on screen.

Kripke reveals excitement for the chemistry and fresh roles the actors bring to The Boys.

Though we still don't know how the moment will play out when the Supernatural trio reunites on the screen during the fifth episode of the final season of Prime Video's The Boys, Showrunner Eric Kripke is offering some insights into what we can expect from Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. The big question? How does Kripke feel now that Padalecki revealed he's portraying Mister Marathon, The Seven's original speed force? "My reaction is, it's totally fine. We're close enough to the episode. It increases excitement for the episode. Enough people online were talking about it that I'm sure he saw it and he was like, 'Oh okay! It must be out,'" Kripke shared during an interview with EW, with the episode in question set to hit next week.

It didn't take long for Kripke to get on board with series writer Judalina Neira's pitch to have Padalecki play the speedster. "I jumped on that, and then it puts him in the mythology of the show in a really fun way. He used to be at Seven Tower; he was in that conference room; he was a part of the lore. So I thought that was perfect. And part of me just loved the idea of him playing a coke-blowing scumbag because he's such a good guy both in real life and in all the roles he plays. I just wanted him to be really sleazy, and he crushed it," Kripke noted about Padalecki's performance. "I'm just excited that [fans will] be able to see those three guys together playing in scenes — and playing totally different people," Kripke added. "But you can still feel the chemistry. Once we figured out this would be perfect for Jared, that was when we really realized we should do this Jared-Jensen storyline, because that's what people wanna see."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!