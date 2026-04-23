Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: Stabler/Benson "Happiest When They're Together": Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay on the chances of an on-screen reunion with Christopher Meloni and the Stabler/Benson dynamic.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay says she hopes Law & Order: SVU reunites Benson and Stabler now that Organized Crime is ending.

Hargitay calls the Benson-Stabler bond culturally iconic and says she is always open to acting with Chris Meloni.

Law & Order: SVU was renewed for Season 28, keeping the door open for Christopher Meloni to return as Stabler.

Meloni thanked Law & Order fans after Organized Crime was canceled, calling Elliot Stabler’s run a great ride.

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions in and around the "Law & Order" universe this week. On the good news side, we learned that NBC had renewed Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU for a 28th season. On the bad news side, the word came down that Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime would not be returning for a sixth season to either the network or Peacock. Between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni's Stabler has been a major player on the pop culture landscape for 17 seasons (not counting guest appearances). Could this mean a return to the recently renewed "SVU" and a reunion between Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Hargitay's Olivia Benson? Meloni's availability may depend on the success of one of his next projects: Dan Fogelman's upcoming NFL drama, Hulu's The Land – but if Hargitay can make it happen, it sounds like it's going to happen.

"I hope so," Hargitay shared with Deadline Hollywood during NBCUniversal's Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon. "That is a very heartening thing for both of us, that our relationship was so iconic culturally and that Benson and Stabler still resonates is deeply meaningful to me, and Chris and I, I'm sure you know, are very, very close. He's a very in-demand actor, so we'll see if the schedule is lined up," she added. "I love Chris and I love acting with Chris, so I'm always open to working with him and getting Benson and Stabler together. They're happiest when they're together."

"Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life," read the caption to Meloni's video post on Instagram. "I just saw that they announced 'Organized Crime' won't be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride," Meloni shared in the video. "I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years."

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