Posted in: Comics | Tagged: carnage, newlitg

A Future For Carnage in The Daily LITG, 23rd of April 2026

A Future For Carnage was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary A Future For Carnage leads Bleeding Cool’s top-read stories, with Spider-Man spoilers and symbiote twists driving attention.

Today’s LITG rounds up the hottest Carnage-adjacent comics news, plus Mary Jane, Spider-Versity, and Shazam chatter.

The daily rundown also revisits past April 23 headlines, from Marvel and DC shakeups to wrestling, TV, and comic industry drama.

Alongside the Carnage lead story, readers get recent links, anniversary LITG highlights, comic birthdays, and newsletter signup info.

A Future For Carnage was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A Future For Carnage was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rob Liefeld calling for Marvel Comics executives to be fired

LITG two years ago… something about wrestling

LITG three years ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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