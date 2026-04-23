Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Abby Denson, agatha harkness, My Tokyo Summer, Preeti Chibber, scarlet witch, scholastic, shadia amin, spider-ham, steve foxe, Utomaru, wanda maximoff

Marvel's House Of Harkness in Scholastic's July 2026 Full Solicits

Marvel Comics' Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness and Spider-Ham in Scholastic's July 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Scholastic July 2026 solicits spotlight Marvel graphic novels led by Scarlet Witch: House Of Harkness.

Preeti Chhibber sends teen Wanda Maximoff to the House of Harkness, where Agatha rivalry meets magical danger.

Scholastic also serves up two Spider-Ham adventures by Steve Foxe and Shadia Amin, from Hollywood to time travel.

Rounding out Scholastic’s July 2026 lineup are My Tokyo Summer, Hikaru In The Light Vol. 4, and Unico Vol. 3.

Scholastic is the biggest seller of comic books in America by far. And they also publish a number of graphic novels licensed from Marvel Comics for kids and YA audience. And in August solicits for comic book stores, through Lunar Distribution, that includes Scarlet Witch: House Of Harkness by Preeti Chibber, and two Spider-Ham graphic novels by Steve Foxe and Shadia Amin. And the semi-autobiographical My Tokyo Summer, about a UK/Japanese comic creating collaboration that heads to Comiket, by Abby Denson and Utomaru.

MARVEL SCARLET WITCH HOUSE OF HARKNESS TP

(W/A/CA) Preeti Chhibber

Calling all witches! Join Marvel fan-favorites Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Agatha Harkness in this spell-binding graphic novel adventure!Sixteen-year-old Wanda Maximoff is eager for her first day at the highly coveted magic school, the House of Harkness. A place bursting with spellbinding secrets, misfits, and mayhem, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, finds herself at odds with the head student and heir to the school, Agatha Harkness. When evil threatens the school, Wanda and Agatha are challenged to put their differences aside to save the day. $14.99 7/8/2026

SPIDER-HAM HOLLYWOOD MAY-HAM TP

(W) Steve Foxe (A/CA) Shadia Amin

Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham hits the PIG time… in Hollywood! Legendary director Alfred Peacock has acquired the rights to bring Spider-Ham's spectacular story to the silver screen. There's only one, itsy-bitsy problem: Spider-Ham didn't sell those rights, and Peacock is getting the origin all wrong—making our hero out to be a monstrous menace! Once he catches wind of the perilous production, Peter Porker uses his Daily Beagle connections to secure on-set credentials, where he not so subtly tries to improve the film's depiction of his alter ego and fix all the "continuity errors" in the movie. Behind the scenes, Porker soon discovers that some very shady characters are bankrolling the entire operation, in a bid to convince the residents of New Yolk City that their porcine protector is a threat who must be eliminated. Now, Spider-Ham must face down an army of ninja production assistants and some truly shoddy CGI to prevent this box-office bomb from blowing up his reputation! Will everyone's favorite pig clear his name? Or is this porky protector headed for the cutting room floor? $8.99 7/15/2026

(W) Steve Foxe (A/CA) Shadia Amin Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham hits the PIG time… in Hollywood! Legendary director Alfred Peacock has acquired the rights to bring Spider-Ham's spectacular story to the silver screen. There's only one, itsy-bitsy problem: Spider-Ham didn't sell those rights, and Peacock is getting the origin all wrong—making our hero out to be a monstrous menace! Once he catches wind of the perilous production, Peter Porker uses his Daily Beagle connections to secure on-set credentials, where he not so subtly tries to improve the film's depiction of his alter ego and fix all the "continuity errors" in the movie. Behind the scenes, Porker soon discovers that some very shady characters are bankrolling the entire operation, in a bid to convince the residents of New Yolk City that their porcine protector is a threat who must be eliminated. Now, Spider-Ham must face down an army of ninja production assistants and some truly shoddy CGI to prevent this box-office bomb from blowing up his reputation! Will everyone's favorite pig clear his name? Or is this porky protector headed for the cutting room floor? $8.99 7/15/2026 SPIDER-HAM A PIG IN TIME TP

(W) Steve Foxe (A/CA) Shadia Amin

The Spectacular Spider-Ham is back and just in TIME to save the past, present, and future in this original graphic novel for younger readers! It's just a normal day in the life of Peter Porker, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Ham! Keeping New Yolk City safe from dastardly villains is no easy feat, especially when the Green Gobbler from the year 2099 travels back in time to team up with his present-day counterpart. Talk about a pair of rotten eggs! What's worse, Spider-Ham gets flung into the future, making it impossible to stop the duo's evil plot. He'll have to team up with heroes from all across time if he wants to make it back and save the day. But what is New Yolk City to do without its greatest defender? Luckily for everyone, Mary Jane Waterbuffalo and Black Catfish are here to pick up the slack while Peter Porker is messing around in the time stream. Can the two hold out long enough for Spider-Ham to return, or will the Green Gobbler finally claim his spot at the top of the roost? $8.99 7/15/2026

MY TOKYO SUMMER TP

(W) Abby Denson (A/CA) Utomaru

A charming and vibrant true story about an unforgettable summer in Japan!Abby lives in the United States and loves comics, zines, and punk music. Yuuko lives in Japan and loves manga, American movies, and creating art. When Yuuko visits New York City and sees a comic that Abby made, she writes a letter to Abby and they become pen pals. Later, Abby takes the opportunity to enroll in a summer university program in Japan, and the two girls get the chance to meet in person. What follows are charming and funny adventures in Tokyo as Abby and Yuuko explore the city together. Things get even more exciting when they decide to combine their talents and make a comic to sell at Comiket, one of the largest comics conventions in the world. This will be an extraordinary summer of life-changing friendship! $16.99 7/8/2026

HIKARU IN THE LIGHT TP VOL 04

(W/A/CA) Mai Matsuda

The final round is here! Best friends go after the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become pop stars in the fourth and final volume of this funny, feel-good manga series, perfect for fans of K-On!, The Tryout, and The Baby-sitters Club.It's time for the final performance and the final day of judging as the Girls in the Light Competition reaches its grande finale… It's time for Hikaru to dig deep and sing from the bottom of her heart! But will it be enough to win? $11.99 7/8/2026

(W/A/CA) Mai Matsuda The final round is here! Best friends go after the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become pop stars in the fourth and final volume of this funny, feel-good manga series, perfect for fans of K-On!, The Tryout, and The Baby-sitters Club.It's time for the final performance and the final day of judging as the Girls in the Light Competition reaches its grande finale… It's time for Hikaru to dig deep and sing from the bottom of her heart! But will it be enough to win? $11.99 7/8/2026 UNICO TP VOL 03 LOST AN ORIGINAL MANGA

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Samuel Sattin (A/CA) Gurihiru

Unico's friends race to save him from the evil goddess Venus!Lost and alone in a windswept desert, Unico seeks help from the Fey queen Titania. But danger lurks. The goddess Venus and the monstrous hunter, Iver, remain bent on destroying Unico. Meanwhile, Starrow, a celestial scientist, trains Unico's friends, the cats Chloe and Toast, to travel across time and space. But can they reach Unico before Venus does?Conceived anew by Eisner-nominated author Samuel Sattin and Eisner-winning artist team Gurihiru, and developed in collaboration with Tezuka Productions, Unico: Lost is the third volume in a groundbreaking reboot of a beloved manga by Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka, the "God of Manga." With striking full-color artwork and reading left to right in the Western comics style to match the original manga, UNICO AWAKENING is a brilliant series featuring storytelling at its best. Join Unico on an unforgettable journey! $12.99 7/8/2026

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