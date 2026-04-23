Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, daredevil, jeff the land shark, Queen In Black, X-Men United

Marvel July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations – 46 Comics Frankensteined

Marvel July 2026 solicits and solicitations with 46 comics listings Frankensteined...

Article Summary Marvel Comics July 2026 solicits spotlight Queen in Black, Avengers: Armageddon, X-Men: Hellfire Murder and more.

Major July launches include Punisher vs. Spider-Man, Jeff the Land Shark, Rocket Raccoon and Gambit: Wanted.

What If one-shots, Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse, facsimile editions and Star Wars specials expand the lineup.

Beyond July, Marvel previews Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Fantastic Four anniversary titles and September’s DNX #1.

Frankensteining Marvel Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations the Bleeding Cool way, everything we can see that has been solicited by Marvel for July 2026 and beyond into August and September, including Queen In Black, Avengers Armageddon, Miles Morales, the Marvel Godzilla finale, What If, Swimsuit Specials, Punisher Vs Spider-Man, Facsimiles, Star Wars Rogue One, X-Men: Hellfire Murder, Challenges Of Doom, Jeff The Land Shark, Rocket Raccoon and more…

Iron Man #7

(W) Jason Aaron (A)

After the events of the first arc, Tony Stark has taken on a surprising new role in the Marvel Universe. His allies are wondering what this means for the Avengers…and what in the hell is he building in the Hulk's old gamma base?! Tony's old buddy James Rhodes, A.K.A. War Machine, pays Tony a visit to investigate! But while Tony and War Machine catch up… an old Iron Man rogue returns with a CRACK! LEGACY #687

32 pages $4.99 7/1/2026

X-Men United #5

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A) Eduardo Pansica (CA) Stefano Caselli, Meghan Hetrick

Iceman's dream of bringing all the X-Men together for fun times and fellowship has backfired and left Graymatter Lane vulnerable as the teaching corps find themselves trapped on a distant plane of existence! Bad timing, as Lourdes Chantal is waiting in the wings on one side, a shadowy figure on the other – and who is Justina LaGuardia?! Jul 1st, 2026

Daredevil #4

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Lee Garbett

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF TIME! MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two!

WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by CAFU

WHAT IF…THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SURVIVED THE SECRET WARS?

Goodbye, Marvel Universe! Starring Peter Parker, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as he is forced to survive in a not-so-friendly neighborhood after losing everything! What becomes of the original Ultimate Universe in a post-Secret Wars landscape? How did they defeat the Beyonder? And who does Spider-Man become after losing everything?

On Sale 7/1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL Art by CAFU WHAT IF…THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SURVIVED THE SECRET WARS? Goodbye, Marvel Universe! Starring Peter Parker, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as he is forced to survive in a not-so-friendly neighborhood after losing everything! What becomes of the original Ultimate Universe in a post-Secret Wars landscape? How did they defeat the Beyonder? And who does Spider-Man become after losing everything? On Sale 7/1 WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by DAVID MESSINA

WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER?

Teenage Super-Hero Sensation Spider-Girl is retired. Surly and eternally miffed bartender Jessica Jones wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the Green Goblin returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him?

On Sale 7/15

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND Art by DAVID MESSINA WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER? Teenage Super-Hero Sensation Spider-Girl is retired. Surly and eternally miffed bartender Jessica Jones wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the Green Goblin returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him? On Sale 7/15 WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

WHAT IF…KRAVEN SURVIVED HIS "LAST HUNT"?Leaving Spider-Man broken, insane and vulnerable to the influence of an old enemy…and who better to fill the void left by the spider than Kraven the Hunter?! One way or another, both Kraven and Peter will become something more—and finally settle the score between them!On Sale 7/29

PUNISHER #6 CLAYTON CRAIN KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN On Sale 7/1

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #6 KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO On Sale 7/1

BLACK CAT #12 ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA On Sale 7/8

DOOMQUEST #3 KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN On Sale 7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 VARIANT COVER FROM MARVEL DIMENSIONS BY ALEX ROSS On Sale 7/1

FANTASTIC FOUR #13 VARIANT COVER FROM MARVEL DIMENSIONS BY ALEX ROSS On Sale 7/1

WOLVERINE #23 VARIANT COVER FROM MARVEL DIMENSIONS BY ALEX ROSS – On Sale 7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN #32 VARIANT COVER FROM MARVEL DIMENSIONS BY ALEX ROSS – On Sale 7/15

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA – 75960621471600221

On Sale 7/8

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Covers by DAVID MARQUEZ, JUAN FRIGERI, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Heisei Godzilla vs. Marvel Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

GODZILLA UNLEASHED, NOWHERE IS SAFE! An unholy alliance between Knull and Godzilla conquers the Marvel Universe–-and now Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Kang, Emma Frost, Ghost Rider, the Punisher, Man-Thing and more stand on the edge of annihilation! When Doomstadt rips across dimensions to capture a kaiju capable of stopping the King of the Monsters, the team collides with mecha fiends, multiversal kaiju and a deadly Red Skull in adamantium armor. But as universes burn, an unexpected ally may hold the key to survival. On Sale 7/22

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, RAINBOW ROWELL & ANTHONY OLIVEIRA

Art by PASQUAL FERRY, VALERIO SCHITI, DAN PANOSIAN, JAVIER GARRON, CARMEN CARNERO & MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/1

Get YOUR SUPER HERO BEACH BODS READY! You asked for it, so you've got it – Marvel Swimsuit Special is back again! And this time, we're holding nothing back! In addition to stunning pinup art, MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1 will include four fun, zany, half-naked stories from across the Marvel Universe:

No one skips the gym here! Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson and new hero Powerlift break a sweat in a story by Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

This is how you throw a party in Atlantis! Namor hosts the most epic beach party you've ever seen in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki).

No one brings the heat like the X-Men! See mutants—of all shapes and sizes—hit the beach in Rainbow Rowell's story that proves how nothing looks better than self-confidence!

And the adrenaline really gets pumping in a beach slasher tale starring Spider-Man by Anthony Oliveria (Avengers Academy)!

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! A NEW HERO WITH UNRIVALED POWER TURNS THE TIDE OF BATTLE Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero with unrivaled power appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… On Sale 7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! Victor von Doom has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And Armageddon draws ever closer… On Sale 7/15

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MR. FANTASTIC #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

On Sale 7/1

X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED, JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING & ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by TONY DANIEL, LUCIANO VECCHIO, FEDERICA MANCIN & MORE

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, SKOTTIE YOUNG

HOMICIDE AT THE HELLFIRE GALA!

When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by Sebastian Shaw, it falls to Wolverine and Jubilee to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet…

The secrets won't be the only thing stunning readers. As always, your favorite mutants will be decked out in unforgettable attire! Leading the design efforts will be Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio, following his acclaimed work on last year's Hellfire Gala issue, X-Men: Hellfire Vigil. A certified expert in mutant fashion, Vecchio outdid himself this year with dramatic and unique masquerade looks. Can you guess who's behind each mask? On Sale 7/22

QUEEN IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Hela has seized Knull's throne and commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming a new power and army as the GOD OF THE VOID! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams—Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark—to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the Avengers into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous Symbiote Intelligence descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? On Sale 7/29

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

UNLEASH THE HEROES!

Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED!

Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! On Sale 7/15

Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! On Sale 7/15 VENOM #260

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

THE LEGACY OF THE LETHAL PROTECTOR REVEALED

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage—and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… On Sale 7/8

QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE!

All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SERGIO DAVILA

A TRUE KING RISES

As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. On Sale 8/5

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by JONAS SCHARF

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 7/15

THE PUNISHER AND SPIDER-MAN, two of the most notorious names in New York City with very different approaches to making the Big Apple safer (or not, depending on who you ask!). Brought together by happenstance and forced to stay that way by an ally from Frank Castle's past in need, will the web-slinger and the gunslinger be able to begrudgingly set aside their differences before they find themselves at one another's throats?!

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by TOKITOKORO

Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 7/8

JEFF HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED!

Mojo is determined to create the latest hit show…and sends the Marvel Universe into an UPROAR when he KIDNAPS beloved pet-slash-friend of heroes, Jeff the Land Shark– and his klepto companion Ken! But Jeff's not the only star of the show—prepare to meet the all-new, all-wild cast of X-Men, including the likes of DAZZLE STORM, MAGIKHOT, WOLVERINE-MAN, RAMBIT and MORE!

ROCKET RACCOON: ROCKET REWIND #1

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, CHRISTOS GAGE AND MACKENZIE CADENHEAD and BILL MANTLO

Art by SHAWN MCMANUS, TODD NAUCK, ENID BALÁM and KEITH GIFFEN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

Variant Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

On Sale 7/29

Follow the heavily armed rapscallion as he blazes new trails in locations both new and familiar across the following stories: Rocket Raccoon encounters a mysterious galactic book collector before coming face-to-face with the one-and-only Rocky Raccoon (wait, what?!) in a brain-bending tale from writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Shawn McManus.

In "BoomShakaLaka," MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám take Rocket to a paradise planet full of good vibes and an immensely powerful artifact that's just begging to be stolen by a cybernetically enhanced creature with a bad attitude. Know anybody like that?

Christos Gage and Todd Nauck set out to prove that size does matter in "The Fight in the Raccoon," featuring an odd-couple team up of Hank Pym and Rocket as they fight back a massive invasion force in Sub-Atomica!

Plus, the original debut of Rocket by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen!

GAMBIT: WANTED #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wanted Variant Cover A by PHIL NOTO

Wanted Variant Cover B by PHIL NOTO

Foil Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

TARGET: REMY LEBEAU! Get ready, mes amis, as Gambit, the mutant-thief-hero, travels back to his hometown for an explosive showdown! Set in the timeframe when Gambit returned Storm to what was left of the X-Men, discover how Gambit came to join the team for the first time – and the deadly trial that made it so! Someone's got mutants in their crosshairs down in New Orleans… and when they hire Bullseye to target Gambit, hang on for the most kinetic showdown of the month!On Sale 7/22

The Amazing Spider-Man #14 Facsimile Edition 2026

The First Appearance of the GREEN GOBLIN! Complete with his flying broomstick and goblin armor, the Green Goblin tests his mettle in a faceoff with Spider-Man. Guest starring the Incredible Hulk!

The First Appearance of the GREEN GOBLIN! Complete with his flying broomstick and goblin armor, the Green Goblin tests his mettle in a faceoff with Spider-Man. Guest starring the Incredible Hulk! The Amazing Spider-Man #129 Facsimile Edition 2026

The Jackal has hired someone to take out Spider-Man, which puts Spidey in the crosshairs of Frank Castle, the Punisher!

The Jackal has hired someone to take out Spider-Man, which puts Spidey in the crosshairs of Frank Castle, the Punisher! JLA / Avengers #3 Facsimile Edition 2026 Variant

The most eagerly awaited story in comics' history continues! The Avengers and the JLA have confronted their foemen—now it's time to party! But as echoes of the past intrude on the present, something is terrifyingly wrong.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – SAW GERRERA #1

Written by MARC BERNARDIN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by BEN HARVEY

Photo Variant Cover

WITNESS THE ACT OF REVOLUTION THAT WAS TOO MUCH FOR THE REBELLION! After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels' favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?On Sale 7/1

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Foil Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Safety is not guaranteed as writer Ryan North and Humberto Ramos celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Fantastic Four's debut in 1961's FANTASTIC FOUR #1 with an oversized issue #15 that takes readers and the team on a thrilling adventure back and forth through time. The quartet (and Johnny's facial hair) will be pushed to their limits as they spiral across eras of their own history with no hope of returning home unless a total stranger can help them return to the present, where a deadly threat awaits them. It's the 65th anniversary of The Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress! The Fantastic Four have been defeated: with their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation – unless a complete stranger can find out what they need. But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them – and that's IF they can arrive there alive! This is one issue you won't want to miss – because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it. PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?! On Sale 8/5

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS Foil Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA Safety is not guaranteed as writer Ryan North and Humberto Ramos celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Fantastic Four's debut in 1961's FANTASTIC FOUR #1 with an oversized issue #15 that takes readers and the team on a thrilling adventure back and forth through time. The quartet (and Johnny's facial hair) will be pushed to their limits as they spiral across eras of their own history with no hope of returning home unless a total stranger can help them return to the present, where a deadly threat awaits them. It's the 65th anniversary of The Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress! The Fantastic Four have been defeated: with their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation – unless a complete stranger can find out what they need. But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them – and that's IF they can arrive there alive! This is one issue you won't want to miss – because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it. PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?! On Sale 8/5 FANTASTIC FOUR: 65 YEARS OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC COVERS!

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, MIKE WIERINGO & WALTER SIMONSON

a special issue featuring a gallery of more than 700 Fantastic Four covers illustrated by the industry's finest talents, alongside commentary from FF creators past and present

On Sale 8/5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 8/12

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN STARTS NOW! MILES MORALES is back in black (and red)! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super-villains…a new school crush?? No, no—Miles' is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with SHIELD threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man—but the entire Morales family! Upon returning to Brooklyn after a chaotic trip to the Ultimate Universe, Miles is inundated with the trials and tribulations of the teenage superhero struggle – fighting through supervillains (and homework) and still finding time for date night or dinner with the folks. So, it's a bit of an unwelcome surprise when a dangerous secret from his father's S.H.I.E.L.D. past returns with a vengeance and threatens the lives of everyone he holds dear.

WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by RON LIM

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM Art by RON LIM Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 8/5 WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ZULEMA LAVINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/19

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL Art by ZULEMA LAVINA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 8/19 WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/26

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by AKA

Rogue One 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Photo Variant Cover

A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST?

Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!On Sale August 2026

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ Variant Cover by AKA Rogue One 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE Photo Variant Cover A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST? Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!On Sale August 2026 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by WALT SIMONSON

Rogue One 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Photo Variant Cover

Art by LUKE ROSS

WHEN NEGOTIATIONS FAIL, THE EMPIRE SENDS IN ITS ATTACK DOG – DARTH VADER!

Director Orson Krennic's negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star's deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader – to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.On Sale September 2026

Daredevil #5

DNX #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Connecting Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX Collection Variant Cover A by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JIM LEE

Variant Cover by PUPPETEER LEE

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

X Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! The debut issue will be the latest Marvel comic available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, each containing an exclusive cover not available for regular ordering.On Sale 9/2

Marvel/DC: The Dead Of Knight & Other Stories

by Zeb Wells, Brad Meltzer, Kelly Thompson, Greg Capullo, Pepe Larraz

Deadpool, Batman, Spider-Man and Superman headline a momentous meeting of Earth's Mightiest and the World's Finest! When Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City, will billionaire Bruce Wayne help him track down his target…a certain Dark Knight? Then, when Norman Osborn and Lex Luthor join forces, you can bet that will spell big trouble for Spider-Man and Superman! Plus: Captain America and Wonder Woman form an alliance for the ages! Daredevil fights alongside Green Arrow! Rocket Raccoon becomes a Green Lantern! Old Man Logan has a senior showdown with the Dark Knight! Aquaman swims with Jeff the Land Shark, who also shares the most adorable team-up of all with Krypto! Lightning strikes when Thor says "Shazam!" Spider-Man Noir encounters the Golden Age Superman — and more members of the Spider and Super families join the fun! Also featuring the sensational debut of a new Amalgam legend: the main mutie called Logo! COLLECTING: Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman (2025) #1, Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman (2026) #1, Marvel/DC: Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comic (2025) #1 And Marvel/DC: It's Jeff/Aquaman Infinity Comic (2026) #1. Written by: Zeb Wells, Brad Meltzer, Kelly Thompson, Geoff Johns, Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky, Kevin Smith, Frank Miller, Ryan North, Dan Slott, Louise Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Joe Kelly, Stephanie Phillips, & Jeph Loeb Penciled by: Greg Capullo, Pepe Larraz, Andres Genolet, Gary Frank, Jethro Morales, Terry Dodson, Gurihiru, Adam Kubert, Dike Ruan, Ryan Stegman, Marcos Martin, Todd Nauck, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Phil Noto, & Jim Cheung. Cover by Mark Bagley

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