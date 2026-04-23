Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Emperia, rocketship

Rocketship's July 2026 Full Solicits With Emperia, Spirits & Fox Fires

Rocketship's full July 2026 solicits continue the Emperia series as well as graphic novels Fox Fires, Spirits, Go Beezerk and Cyko KO...

Article Summary Rocketship July 2026 solicits spotlight Empiria #3, with Andor kidnapped, Randy arming up, and Petra chasing danger.

Rocketship expands its all-ages and fantasy lineup with Spirits, where Will enters a hidden world to save his brother.

Fox Fires Volumes 1 and 2 bring Emilia Ojala’s Finnish folklore adventure to Rocketship, following Raate’s northern quest.

Rocketship also offers Go Beezerk and Cyko KO, two energetic collections packed with oddball heroes, humor, and monsters.

Rocketship's full July 2026 solicits and solicitations continue the Emperia series by David K. Wilson and Jacques Salmon, as well as graphic novels Fox Fires, Spirits, Go Beezerk and Cyko KO…

EMPIRIA #3 (MR)

(W) David K. Wilson (A/CA) Jacques Salmon

After a heated argument with Princess Mae, Andor is kidnapped from his own birthday party. Randy gears up at the local pawn shop. Justin and Petra go to meet the radical leader of her anti-elf church. $3.99 6/15/2026

SPIRITS HC VOL 01

(W) Joseph Grabowski (A/CA) Colin Lor

Spirits are the living essence of the natural world. Most people cannot see them. But twelve-year-old Will Thompson suddenly can, and that gift becomes essential when his younger brother's soul is stolen. Will is pulled into a hidden world of supernatural beings, looming danger, and spiritual rules he barely understands, all while racing to save his family. $23.99 7/22/2026

FOX FIRES HC VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Emilia Ojala

FOX FIRES is a fantasy-adventure that is inspired by Finnish folklore. "Fox Fires" refers to the Northern Lights; a literal translation from the Finnish word "revontulet." (Revontulet = Repo's fires.) The Fox Fires are a gate between this world and the land of the dead – it allows souls to visit their loved ones. But suddenly, the Fox Fires disappear. Our main character, a young raccoon dog named Raate, heads north to find what's happened to Repo, the fire fox whose burning fur is said to make the Fox Fires appear in the sky. On her journey, Raate meets all kinds of interesting creatures, and also new friends. The story is told from an animal's perspective, taking us deep into nature. The graphic novel addresses the relationship between humans and nature, friendships, family, self-growth, and, of course, Finnish folklore. $19.99

FOX FIRES HC VOL 02

(W/A/CA) Emilia Ojala

Raate's quest for the missing fox fires continues. This time she gets mixed up in the otters' Shining Skies ceremony. But all the preparations don't go as smoothly as planned. We meet new characters and the official first antagonists of Raate. FOX FIRES is a fantasy-adventure that is inspired by Finnish folklore. "Fox Fires" refers to the Northern Lights; a literal translation from the Finnish word "revontulet." (Revontulet = Repo's fires.) The Fox Fires are a gate between this world and the land of the dead – it allows souls to visit their loved ones. But suddenly, the Fox Fires disappear. Our main character, a young raccoon dog named Raate, heads north to find what's happened to Repo, the fire fox whose burning fur is said to make the Fox Fires appear in the sky. On her journey, Raate meets all kinds of interesting creatures, and also new friends. $19.99

GO BEEZERK TP VOL 01

(W) Mike Federali (A/CA) Shane Campos

Shane Campos and Mike Federali bring you the whimsical world of would-be superhero Beezerk as she explores the silly suburbs of Ayo City. She's joined by her little brother Medbot, new best friend Tetra, and always looking up to Ayo City's high flying champion, Pizzow! Lurking in the shadows of Ayo City are oddball villains and memorable monsters of all shapes and sizes, like Abra-Cow-Dabra the Cow Magician, Kaboombox the Robotic Rapper, Mommy Brain the Evil Android, and the most rotten wrongdoer of them all, Obnoxio. Does a powerless kid like Beezerk stand a chance against such impossible odds?!

$14.99 6/25/2025

CYKO KOS COLOSSAL COMICS COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Rob Feldman

SuperEarth's greatest hero has arrived, and his name is Cyko KO! Prepare for an exhilarating ride as you dive into the action-packed world of this fourth-wall breakin', pinball-addicted, motorcycle-ridin' superhero as he battles wacky characters and giant monsters! With the help of his guide Peachy Keen and their pet Meemop, take a trip with Cyko in this vintage Saturday morning cartoon-inspired collection that will make you want to stay in your pajamas and camp out in the living room with a big bowl of cereal! – Prepare for an exhilarating ride as you dive into the action-packed world of this fourth-wall breakin', pinball-addicted, motorcycle-ridin' superhero as he battles wacky characters and giant monsters! With the help of his guide Peachy Keen and their pet Meemop, take a trip with Cyko in this vintage Saturday morning cartoon-inspired collection that will make you want to stay in your pajamas and camp out in the living room with a big bowl of cereal!- In this 148-page collection, watch as Cyko KO faces SuperEarth's most dangerous foes: his old rival crooked Cuda Cano, the diabolical Devil Spider, the baneful Baron Diablo, and even spooky Skullzap! Alongside his loyal friends, Cyko navigates sneaky surf-offs, creepy caves, haunted castles, chaotic rock concerts, and even transforms into the mighty Cyk-Zilla to save the day! Packed with humor, action, and unforgettable characters, Cyko KO is a pure thrill from start to finish!

$16.99 6/25/2025

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