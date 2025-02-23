Tracker: Check Out What's Ahead with Tonight's S02E10: "Nightingale"

Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Welcome back to our weekly preview of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, coming only days after the news hit that the series would be back for a third season. With that in mind, we have a look at tonight's episode that includes an image gallery, episode promo, and two sneak peek clips for S02E10: "Nightingale." In addition, we have the overview and image gallery for S02E11: "Shades of Gray" – but wait, there's more! Along with a look at Hartley notifying the team that Season 3 was going to happen, the series star/EP discusses what the future may hold for the Shaw family.

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 10: "Nightingale"/Ep. 11: "Shades of Gray" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 11: "Shades of Gray" – While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter (Justin Hartley) gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war. Written by Travis Donnelly & Jordan Goodman and directed by Darren Grant.

"Sharing some really great news today. Thank you all for watching us. Because of the #trackerbackers we get to make more of these [Tracker] episodes. Here we go!!" read the caption to Hartley's post, sharing a look at the video of the series star/EP notifying the team that a third season was given a green light:

With S02E09: "The Disciple" finally bringing a resolution to Colter's Gina Picket case, Hartley was asked about Colter's other "white whale" during a recent interview with TV Insider. The big headline-grabber? Hartley confirming that they're "writing" for Jensen Ackles's and Melissa Roxburgh's returns: "We're writing for them, yeah."

In terms of where Colter's mindset will be when he crosses paths with Russell and Dory again, Hartley believes it's about comparing notes to see who knows what and examining why certain things might not add up. "I think at this point, it's trying to get up to speed and make sure that everyone's up to speed, and that I have all the information that he has, and that it jives. If he has some information about something and I have different information and different facts about the same exact subject, then it's a meeting of the minds and going, okay, so what's the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both being lied to or was I being lied to? Were you in on the lie? What are you protecting me from?" Hartley explained.

He continued, "Because Colter's not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why? What's the point of protecting him? Why was he the one that — what are they protecting him from? And are they talking to each other, or are we all just kind of in the dark here, and Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go. Who cares? It's dangerous. It's not worth it. Nothing can change the past, but that's just not the way that Colter operates. So he's sort of got different blood flowing through his veins, I think."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

