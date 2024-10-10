Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Return Episode Gets Official Overview, Images

Check out the overview and images for Jensen Ackles' return to CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker for S02E02: "Ontological Shock."

With CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker returning to kick off its second season this Sunday, we're getting an early look at the episode that follows – one that's been getting a lot of attention. In case you've been off the internet for a good chunk of this year, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) is returning as Russell Shaw, Colter's (Hartley) brother, in the second episode. And guess what? We have the official episode overview and images for S02E02: "Ontological Shock" waiting for you below – followed by what Hartley and others have shared in the past about what viewers can expect from Russell's return.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 2: "Ontological Shock" – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Tracker Team on Season 2, Jensen Ackles' Return

Taking part in a recent CBS livestream, Hartley offered some insights into finally getting a chance to work with Ackles, the change in Colter and Russell's dynamic when Russell returns, and if there's any chance at something romantic between Russell and Reenie (Fiona Rene):

On Hartley & Ackles Finally Getting to Work Together: "We sort of been like, you know, hanging out in the same circles for quite a while. He was doing a show called 'Supernatural' that went on for like 37 years and I was on Smallville for a while. We were shooting in the same city. And, you know, he's a busy guy and we never really got a chance to work together. Every chance I would get to work with him he would be working on something else and vice versa. The character is perfect for him. Again, it was one of these characters that our writers – that was taken from the book, but our writers expanded it and made it a really dynamic, wonderful character. And then, it was great on the page, and then, of course, Jensen comes in and elevates the whole thing. So, it's been a treat for me to be able to work with so many friends and talented people."

How Colter & Russell's Dynamic Has Changed Since Season 1: "When we first meet Russell in our series, Colter has all of these ideas about him and he suspects that he had a hand in their father's death. And they haven't spoken in about 20 years, and Russell comes in under a certain set of circumstances sort of needing Colter's help. Colter hears him out and agrees to help him with this one thing – and in doing so, of course, there's a conversation that happens between the two of them and, you know, what Colter thought was the case for all these years, he very quickly starts to realize that maybe that's not exactly how things went down. So that dynamic, their relationship altogether changes by the end of that episode. And then we have him back in season two so… get to mix it up with Jensen again."

Colter & Russell Have That "Really Cool" Brother Dynamic: "Uh, I think it's more… you know, look. I enjoy what Jensen's doing with the character. I think there's a really cool – and I do it with my brother, and I do with my friends as well – it's a really cool thing that brothers can do. They can get away with kind of giving each other you-know-what more than most people can, I think, and I think some of it is just him wanting to get a rise out of Coulter, and that's kind of in everything that he does. Colter kind of does the same thing, so they have that dynamic.

A Possible Russell/Reenie (Fiona Rene) Romance? Not Likely: "As far as Reenie goes, you know, she's someone who I think Russell sees as someone who's very competent and capable and I think he's kind of fascinated by that part of it. I don't know as far as the romance thing goes. I'm not sure that that's going anywhere. I think we have different plans for her."

Speaking with EW recently, Hartley and Showrunner Elwood Reid offered some additional insights into what viewers can expect from Colter and Russell's reunion. First up, you have to love the premise – a case where UFOs may (or may not) be involved. Reid teased that Russell will re-enter Colter's life at the "highest point" in the case – and that will lead to the brothers gaining another piece of the puzzle that is their family's real backstory."There's a secret that is revealed about their father that lands with both brothers. There's a memory you'll see that Colter doesn't have that his brother does about Colter and their father," Reid shared, with better communication between the brothers possibly leading to quicker answers. "Jensen [Ackles] came, and he enhanced [the character] in every way. He augmented the character with the tiny touches he adds as an actor, so he made this his own in a big way," Hartley shared about working with Ackles and how he made the character of Russell his own.

"It has more to do with the family thing. We left off first season with Colter having a lot of questions. He doesn't even know who he can trust anymore. At the very beginning of last season, he thought his brother was involved in his father's death, and then come to find out, wait a minute, he might not have had anything to do with it. Also, why is Dory [their sister, played by Melissa Roxburgh] hiding all this stuff?" Hartley shared during an interview from early in September, noting that Ackles' return will also see a deeper dive into the mysteries surrounding their family's backstory.

"So, Russell comes back, and Colter's got a couple of questions for him about this Dory situation and the box that she has and does Russell know where it is? Russell's also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing. And these government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you're like, 'Whoa, what's this all about?' So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated, maybe, or just maybe completely nuts. We don't know. We dive a little bit deeper into that," Hartley added.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

