Tracker: Jensen Ackles Set as Colter's Brother, Russell Shaw (VIDEO)

Tracker star Justin Hartley posted a video with Jensen Ackles to announce that Ackles will be guest-starring in the May 12th episode.

CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring drama serious is about to get an even bigger ratings boost when May 12th rolls around. Earlier today, Hartley took to Instagram to update fans on how things are going – with the season nearing its final four episodes (though a Season 2 green light was already given). And that's when he hits fans with a big surprise – Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) will be appearing in the May 12th episode as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Hartley's Colter Shaw. In the clip below, Hartley shares that they made the "perfect casting choice to play Russell (even though he was supposed to help Hartley with the video) – eventually turning the camera towards a smiling (and video game-playing) Ackles to seal the deal. Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

"Thank you all for watching [Tracker]! We've got 4 more episodes coming your way before we start season 2. Wanted to share some fun news for all of you #tracker fans out there. Have fun," Hartley wrote as the caption to his video post. "I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕," Ackles wrote in response to Hartley's video confirming the casting news. "I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let's do it again."

Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert, (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

