Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Kathleen Robertson, Mark Engelhardt Set for Recurring Roles

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has cast Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt in recurring roles.

Article Summary Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt join Tracker Season 3 in key recurring roles.

Robertson plays Maxine, a cunning attorney with secret motives tied to Reenie’s story arc.

Engelhardt appears as Emile Lang, described as cold, calculating, and guided by his own code.

The casting news arrives as the Tracker midseason finale approaches on CBS.

With the midseason finale close at hand, we're getting a casting update on CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker to pass along. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

Tracker Season 3: S03E09 "Good Trouble" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!