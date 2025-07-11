Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, ghosts, matlock, tracker

Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth & More CBS Season Premiere Dates Announced

We've got return dates for Matlock, Elsbeth, Tracker, Ghosts & Fire Country, a premiere date for Sheriff Country, Watson this fall, and more.

CBS announced the fall primetime premiere dates for a number of your favorite shows, and we have a look at when Matlock, Elsbeth, Tracker, Ghosts, and Fire Country will be back for their respective seasons and when Sheriff Country will debut. But before we get to that, two big updates. First up, fans of Morris Chestnut-starring Watson will be getting the second season sooner than expected with a fall return on Mondays at 10 pm ET/PT, a move up from its originally planned midseason return. On the opposite side of that, the Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring "FBI" universe series CIA will now move to midseason. In addition, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that CIA has undergone a change in showrunner. FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins was originally set as showrunner and to co-write the pilot with "FBI," "Law & Order" & "Chicago" franchise boss Dick Wolf, but Hudgins has exited the series. As the series focuses on its midseason premiere, Warren Leight (Law & Order: SVU) has stepped up as showrunner for the series.

Here's a rundown of when the shows we listed above will return. Make sure to keep in mind how the season premieres for Elsbeth and Matlock are working in terms of "CBS Premiere Week":

Sunday, October 12th, will feature Matlock (8:30-9:30 pm ET) and Elsbeth (9:30-10:30 pm ET) debuting their respective season openers with special "sneak peeks" before moving to their respective Thursday timeslots on October 16th with original episodes.

Monday, October 13th, brings the second season premiere of Watson (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET).

Thursday, October 16th, offers the fifth season premiere of Ghosts, and new episodes of Matlock and Elsbeth.

Friday, October 17th, will see the fourth season premiere of Fire Country (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET) and the series premiere of the spinoff series Sheriff Country (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET). The following week (October 24th), the two shows will swap timeslots moving forward.

Sunday, October 19th, brings the third season premiere of Tracker (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET).

