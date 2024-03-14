Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: A Condition Called Love, An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride, anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, Astro Note, BARTENDER Glass of God, black butler, Black Butler -Public School Arc-, Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers, Crunchyroll, Gods' Games We Play, Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World, Kaiju No. 8, KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3, Kuramerukagari Movie, Laid-Back Camp, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, NIJIYON ANIMATION, Oblivion Battery, Okaeri, Re:Monster, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, streaming, Tadaima, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, The Duke of Death and His Maid, THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, Train to the End of the World, Vampire Dormitory, Viral Hit, WIND BREAKER

Crunchyroll Unveils Spring 2024 Anime Season with Kaiju No. 9, More

Crunchyroll unveiled their huge Spring 2024 Anime Season lineup of both new and returning series, including the eagerly-awaited Kaiju No, 8

Article Summary Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 Anime Season lineup features Kaiju No. 8 and more.

Returning favorites include Laid-Back Camp Season 3 and KONOSUBA Season 3.

Exciting new titles like "Spice and Wolf" and "The Misfit of Demon King Academy II".

Diverse range of genres, catering to fans of fantasy, romance, and thrillers.

Crunchyroll has unveiled its massive Spring 2024 Anime Season – it's always massive! That's the whole point! Loads and loads of anime series simulcast across the global, old and new, featuring a diverse array of shows that cater to various tastes and interests.

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Season Lineup

APRIL 1

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf (Passione)

Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

Gods' Games We Play (LIDENFILMS)

In a world of idle gods, humans are forced into brain challenges with them. With three defeats, gods lose their right to challenge, while 10 victories spell human triumph. Fay, determined to achieve the impossible, enters the ultimate test of wits against the gods. Will he defy divinity or is he just another loss in the making? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Re:Monster (Studio DEEN)

After meeting an untimely death, Tomokui Kanata is reincarnated as a lowly goblin, but he's worked up a monstrous appetite. Thanks to his new ability that allows him to grow stronger the more he feeds, his feeble status quickly changes, and he rises to become the goblin leader. With a mix of his past memories, new body, and strong stomach, he's taking a bite out of this new fantastical world! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases (Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack)

"I can finally go search for the peaceful life I've been looking forward to since my past life." Allen, a boy called a failure because he was not blessed with a "Gift" from god, is actually a former hero who still has the memories and powers of his past life?! Using his banishment from his family's duchy as an excuse, Allen is about to start a carefree journey to do whatever he wants when he comes across an attempt on the life of his ex-fiancée…?! The former hero wants to live a relaxing life this time around, but the heroic fantasy life he never wanted is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

Train to the End of the World (EMT Squared)

A group of girls hop onto an abandoned train to explore the outside world with strange anomalies. (Official Trailer)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

The qualities valued most in the study of magic are bloodline, aptitude, and effort. There was one sorcerer who, despite his deep love for magic, was born a commoner and thus lacked the bloodline and aptitude for it. As he died an unnatural death, he wished he had studied magic more while he had the chance. Then, he was reincarnated as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum and one blessed with a strong magical bloodline. Reborn with all his memories intact, along with the perfect bloodline and immense talent, he was determined to enjoy his new life, using his extraordinary magical abilities to master the study of magic that was beyond his reach in his previous life! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 (Toei Animation)

The final hour is approaching! There are only five hours left until the arrow of the God Killer pierces Athena's heart. Only the Pope, who sits atop the sanctuary, can save Athena. However, in order for Seiya and the other four Bronze Saints to reach the Pope's Chamber, they must break through the Twelve Palaces protected by the Golden Saints. There are five more palaces waiting for them to reach the Pope's Chamber. Can Seiya and his team defeat the powerful enemies that stand in their way and reach the Pope's Chamber, where the shocking truth is hidden? (Official Trailer)

APRIL 3

BARTENDER Glass of God (Liber)

At Eden Hall, each glass has a story. A quiet bar lies tucked away in the streets of Tokyo, and it seems only the most desperate souls burdened by their own troubles manage to find its doors. But after a glass of God poured by the brilliant bartender Ryu, they leave renewed. Ryu has a gift—he knows how to soothe the soul with the perfect drink. Who will he meet next? (Official Trailer)

APRIL 4

WIND BREAKER (CloverWorks)

Where the average scores are the lowest, but the fights are the strongest. Furin High School is renowned as a super school of delinquents. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student, came from outside the city to fight to the top. However, Furin High School has become a group that protects the town called the "Chime of the Wind Breaker" – Bofurin. The heroic legend of high school delinquent Sakura begins here! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (8bit)

Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination. When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

A Condition Called Love (East Fish Studio)

High school freshman Hotaru Hinase has a vibrant life full of family and friendship, but not much luck in romance. That all changes when she makes a warm gesture to her handsome and heartbroken classmate, Hananoi, leading to him asking her out and her becoming flustered. Witness a girl who grapples with the enigma of love and a boy who is heavy-handed with it. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (Brain's Base)

Zagan might be the most feared evil sorcerer, but when it comes to social interactions, he's the most inept. All those days studying the dark arts won't help him when he falls in love at first sight with Nephelia, the beautiful elven slave, and spends his entire fortune to purchase her. With no clue how to talk to each other, the awkward arrangement for a bumbling sorcerer and timid elf begins. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

APRIL 5

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (8bit)

After a year full of turbulence, Tatsuya and Miyuki's lives were slowly changing as they became second year students. They are now living together with Minami Sakurai, who was sent to them by the Yotsuba Family, and Tatsuya has transferred into the newly established Department of Magical Engineering. Though he planned to live a peaceful school life with Miyuki by his side, the world would of course not allow such a thing… And once again, the curtain opens to a series of turbulent days. (Official Trailer)

Astro Note (Telecom Animation Film)

Takumi, a gifted chef, just landed a new job. He works at the Astro Manor apartment building that offers breakfast, and there he encounters the beautiful landlady—Mira. It's love at first sight, and he hopes to charm her, but the quirky tenants and bizarre phenomena don't make it easy. He even learns by pure chance that Mira is secretly an alien! Will their love survive these unearthly oddities? (Official Trailer)

THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS (Polygon Pictures)

The producer of the 283 Production group brings together a whole new cast of idols to the stage! (Official Trailer)

NIJIYON ANIMATION 2 (Sunrise)

The spinoff of Nijigasaki High School Idol Club and the 13 members of the high school idol club are back. Follow the cute girls' lives in this cute, short slice of life drama. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 7

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 (Studio Bind)

When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Gekko)

This lovely elderly couple just regained their youth, determined to live it to the fullest. (Official Trailer)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (J.C.STAFF)

"I want to touch you, but I can't…" The conclusion to the saddest love story in the world. The young Duke was cursed by a witch when he was young, so that everything he touches dies. The curse causes everyone around him to shun him, and now he spends his days alone in a secluded mansion in the woods. He has a maid named Alice, but she's the biggest source of his worries. Will he finally be able to break the curse? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Studio Mother)

In a land where nobles usually flex their swords, Ars Louvent flexes his Appraisal Skill! Join this not-so-brawny noble scion as he turns his small domain into a force to be reckoned with, all while navigating through a world of magical prowess. Spoiler alert: Ars' Appraisal Skill is mightier than any sword, and his journey is as twisty as a wyvern in a maze. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German

Vampire Dormitory (Studio Blanc)

After Mito loses her parents and is fired from her job, she must fend for herself on the streets disguised as a boy. She comes across a stranger named Ruka and learns his dark secret—he's a vampire! Ruka invites Mito, still in disguise, to live in an all-boys dorm. Mito exchanges her blood for a place to stay, but a budding romance and her true identity threaten all that hangs in the balance. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English APRIL 8

Tadaima, Okaeri (Studio DEEN)

After marrying his beloved husband, Hiromu Fujiyoshi, Masaki Fujiyoshi becomes a househusband. They were blessed with a son named Hikari, who is almost two, and moved to the suburbs. Because they married even though they're in completely different classes, they face societal prejudices, and Masaki is unable to be confident with himself. While he's overwhelmed by anxiety and sadness at times, he becomes stronger little by little with support from Hiromu and Hikari. They gradually become more of a family than they were yesterday. Welcome to the happy home of the Fujiyoshis that's filled with kindness. (Official Trailer)

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (J.C. STAFF)

The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode summons hundreds of heroes from other worlds every year to fight in their war against the Dark One and his army of powerful demons. Banaza is one of those heroes, summoned from the Royal Capital Paluma, but something's not right—Banaza is only an average merchant. He has no magic, no fighting ability, and his stats are abysmal. Worse, a mishap leaves him unable to return home! Rejected as a hero and stranded in another world, abandoned to the far reaches of the kingdom by a cruel king who just wants him gone, Banaza's fate looks pretty bleak. But what will happen once the failed hero candidate finds himself with super cheat powers once he hits level two? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

APRIL 9

Oblivion Battery (MAPPA)

Iron-armed pitcher, Haruka Kiyomine, and the shrewd catcher, Kei Kaname, AKA the "Skilled General," were considered to be an unrivaled, monstrous battery duo in the middle-school baseball world. They were both scouted by various powerhouse high schools across the nation, but somehow, they both ended up at Tokyo Municipal Kotesashi High School, which wasn't known for baseball at all. On top of that, other star players who had lost to that duo in the past and completely strayed from baseball coincidentally also enrolled at that school, and… Their meeting sets everything into motion once again. Their high school baseball story begins now! (Official Trailer)

APRIL 10

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 (Drive)

The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Viral Hit (Okuruto Noboru)

Like and subscribe to NewTube's latest streaming sensation, Hobin Yu! Tired of bullies, the scrawny high schooler is fighting back and streaming it. With tips from a mysterious online channel, he's cashing in and knocking out bullies. He's got the internet going crazy, but can

Hobin keep it up or will he get crushed by his next match? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio (CONNECT)

Yuhi Yugure and Yasumi Utatane, high school classmates and co-hosts of a weekly radio program, paint a picture-perfect friendship for their listeners. Yet, in reality, they couldn't be more different. Their off-air dynamic is a whirlwind of chaos and insults. As their tumultuous relationship unfolds, they navigate the turbulent waters of friendship and rivalry in the cutthroat realm of showbiz. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 12

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants – Cour 2 (Silver Link)

With Lay's might, Anos destroys the insane human Jerga. Universal peace now within reach, he reveals his true identity to Delsgade Academy. As everyone processes this news, a deadly spectre from his past schemes to obliterate him—someone closer than he realizes. But soon, teacher and student will be taught a lesson 2,000 years in the making—you cross the Demon King of Tyranny at your own peril! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: French

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (ZEXCS)

At Shadowverse Battle College, they train students to be professional Shadowverse players. When novice player Light Tenryu transfers in, he quickly realizes his chosen club, Seventh Flame, may already have the cards stacked against them—they need three more members to compete. After that, they must face off against players like the fearsome Haruma Hazeura, First Reaper's leader. All in, Light? (Official Trailer)

APRIL 13

Kaiju No. 8 (Production I.G)

In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Black Butler -Public School Arc- (CloverWorks)

Amidst Britain's elite, Weston College defies government oversight. So, when students vanish—including the son of Queen Victoria's cousin—Her Majesty sends her Watchdog Ciel Phantomhive to investigate. With his loyal demon butler, Sebastian, Ciel must navigate treacherous school politics and infiltrate Weston's model prefects, the P4, if he is to unravel the mysteries that shroud this institution. (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, French, and German

COMING SOON TO CRUNCHYROLL

Kuramerukagari Movie (Team OneOne)

In the coal mining town crowded with small-scale miners, known as the "Hakoniwa", the story follows a girl named Kagari who runs a map shop, and her childhood friend Yuya, who dreams of breaking free from the "Hakoniwa" and the ever-changing labyrinth-like town. Lately, suspicious "sinkhole accidents" occurring frequently in the town begin to encroach on their daily lives. Will Kagari be able to overcome this situation and determine the fate of the town? (Official Trailer)

Kurayukaba Movie (Team OneOne)

"Ootsuji Detective Agency" stands as a beacon of hope. Detective Soutarou finds himself at the heart of a perplexing case: a mass disappearance that has left society in turmoil. With no witnesses and motives shrouded in mystery, only ominous tracks hint at the perpetrator's identity. Venturing deep into the town's underground realm known as "Kuragari," Detective Soutarou's search for clues leads him to a formidable encounter. The black iron armored train and its enigmatic commander, Tanne, emerge from the shadows, promising to forever alter the detective's destiny. (Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM WINTER 2024

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (J.C.STAFF) – New episodes on Mondays

One Piece (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays

Wonderful Precure! (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Studio KAI) – New episodes on Sundays

Chibi Maruko-chan (Nippon Animation) – New episodes on Sundays

