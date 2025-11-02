Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E03 "First Fire" Preview: Colter Hunts a Serial Arsonist

Along with an updated preview for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E03: "First Fire," we look ahead to the rest of the third season.

Article Summary Colter races to catch an escaped serial arsonist on Halloween in Tracker Season 3 Episode 3.

New sneak peeks and trailers give a first look at S03E03: First Fire on CBS.

Episode guides tease upcoming Tracker storylines, including dangerous disappearances and mysteries.

See what’s ahead with details on S03E04: No Man’s Land, S03E05: The Old Ways, and S03E06: Angel.

During tonight's episode of CBS, Showrunner Elwood Reid, and series star/executive producer Justin Hartley's Tracker, the Halloween season sees Colter (Hartley) racing against time to capture escaped serial arsonist Heston Koontz before he strikes again. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and series of sneak peeks for S03E03: "First Fire." Following that, we have images and overviews for S03E04: "No Man's Land" (Nov. 9th), S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th), and S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd):

Tracker Season 3: S03E03 – S03E06 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 3: "First Fire" – On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and arsonist Heston Koontz disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from local officer Dundee (Derek Richardson). Written by Ryan O'Nan and Annakate Chappell and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

