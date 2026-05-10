Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E20: "Reclamation" Preview: Colter & Billie's Cases Collide

Colter's and Billie's cases collide in tonight's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. Here's a preview for S03E20: "Reclamation."

Article Summary Tracker S03E20 “Reclamation” sends Colter on a missing-person case that collides with Billie’s investigation.

The official Tracker Season 3 Episode 20 synopsis teases an unexpected link between the rehab disappearance and Billie.

A new trailer and episode details preview a tense “Reclamation” as Colter and Billie uncover connected cases.

Tracker also sets up the two-part Season 3 finale, with Jensen Ackles returning as Russell for Episodes 21 and 22.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker hasn't been messing around this season, and it doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon. Heading into the two-episode return of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw for the final two chapters this season – S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones" – we've got another familiar face making a return. In S03E20: "Reclamation," -Colter's search for a missing woman could have some unexpected connections to a case that Billie (Sofia Pernas) is working on. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's episode, followed by the overviews and images for the two-episode season ender.

Tracker Season 3 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 20: "Reclamation" – Colter's search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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