Tracker Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E08: "Eurydice" Preview

Along with an updated preview for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S03E08: "Eurydice," we have a look ahead to S03E09: "Good Trouble."

Will Colter (Justin Hartley) be able to prove a grieving mother innocent of her missing child's murder? That's what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker. We've got an updated preview for S03E08: "Eurydice" waiting for you below, including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks. Additionally, we have an early look at S03E09: "Good Trouble," for you to check out.

Tracker Season 3: S03E08 & S03E09 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

