Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E04: "No Man's Land" Preview

Colter takes on the bad guys and the brutal Arizona desert in CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E04: "No Man's Land." Here's a look...

The good news? CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E04: "No Man's Land" is going to be kicking off at its normal time and not a half-hour later. The bad news? Colter (Hartley) may not be looking to rush things, since the episode sees him dealing with some nasty stuff in a desert Arizona town – with that "desert" part coming into play in a very big way. Once you're done checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, make sure to keep going to see what's ahead with S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th), S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd), and S03E07: "Eat the Rich" (Nov. 30th).

Tracker Season 3: S03E04 – S03E07 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

