Tracker Star Justin Hartley Shares Season 3 News with Team (VIDEO)

Tracker star Justin Hartley posted a video of the production team learning that the hit series would be back for a third season on CBS.

Before we take a look ahead to the next two episodes of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, we're sure you heard the good news that the series would be back for a third season – with the official announcement hitting earlier today. One of the biggest reasons? The series is averaging 18 million multi-platform viewers – that's a jump of 4% when compared to last year. But when you're the show's star and one of its executive producers, what good is it to have good news like that if you can't share it? That's exactly what Hartley did, offering fans a look at the moment the team took a break from filming the current season to celebrate the Season 3 green light.

"Sharing some really great news today. Thank you all for watching us. Because of the #trackerbackers we get to make more of these [Tracker] episodes. Here we go!!" read the caption to Hartley post, sharing a look at the video of the series star/EP notifying the team of the good news:

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 10: "Nightingale"/Ep. 11: "Shades of Gray" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 11: "Shades of Gray" – While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter (Justin Hartley) gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war. Written by Travis Donnelly & Jordan Goodman and directed by Darren Grant.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

