Trump Chooses to Delay TikTok Ban Because Congress Won't Stop Him

Donald Trump delayed the deadline on the TikTok ban another 75 days - until mid-June. So far, the Congressional silence has been deafening...

When he's not busy tanking the U.S. economy and blowing off the dignified transfer of four American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania that took place at Delaware's Dover Air Force base earlier today, POtuS Donald Trump is weighing in on the TikTok timeline – and making VVP JD Vance look like an idiot in the process. "My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days," Trump wrote on his version of social media earlier today – meaning the April 5th deadline has now been extended to June 18th.

Of course, there are two important factors to keep in mind. First, Trump has no legal authority to do it. TikTok was considered a threat to U.S. security by Congress, which passed a bipartisan bill that was signed into law by President Joseph Biden – you know, the guy behind the economy that Trump has shit away in less than 100 days. But when you have lackeys like Mike Johnson as House Speaker – who clearly doesn't get the concept of "separation of powers" and seems more into the "dictator daddy" vibe – Trump's not going to get any pushback. Of course, if there is a silver lining in all of this mess, it's that Trump made Vance look clueless once again – with Trump's move coming a day after Vance told FOX "News" that a deal would be announced by Saturday (whoops) to keep the app running in the U.S. As for who might end up owning the social media service, it could end up being anyone from Oracle and Blackrock to Amazon, the founder of OnlyFans, ex-L.A. Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, and others.

