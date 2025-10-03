Posted in: Music, NFL, Opinion, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, opinion, super bowl

Trump Folks Not Happy with NFL Over Super Bowl/Bad Bunny: "They Suck"

Trump's own DHS Secretary Kristi Noem seemed a bit upset when she addressed the NFL announcing Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Earlier this week, Jay Z's Roc Nation, NBC, and the NFL announced that Bad Bunny (who's been tapped to host NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere this weekend) would be the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show on February 8, 2026. Well, it took less time than it took for you to read that opening for us to learn two things. First, a whole lot of Trumpy folks are not big fans of Bad Bunny, blowing the dust off their cassette collections and offering a rundown of alternatives (though some are no longer touring, and one or two might just be dead). Second, a whole lot of Trumpy folks have no idea that Puerto Rico is a part of the U.S. and not a foreign country.

Earlier this week, Trumpy on-again, off-again advisor Corey Lewandowski put on his big boy pants to issue a warning that ICE agents would be bringing their masked stormtrooper act to the big game. Checking in with that steaming pile of podcast known as The Benny Show, Department of Homeland Security Secretary "Cosplay" Kristi Noem reaffirmed that DHS will have ICE agents sniffing all around Levi's Stadium during the big game. In the past, Bad Bunny hasn't held back when it came to criticizing Trump, Noem, and ICE, noting they were a significant reason why he was scaling back his tour in the U.S.

When asked about the NFL's decision to go with Bad Bunny, Noem did everything she needed to do to convince us that she has the blandest, whitest personal playlist known to man. "They [NFL] suck and we'll win. God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe, and they're so weak. We'll fix it," Noem shared, pulling off the amazing feat of combining a really crappy take with rambling nonsense.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!