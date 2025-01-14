Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, Seth Meyers, trump

Trump Posts Censorship Threat After Seth Meyers Hurts His Feelings

Incoming POTUS Donald Trump didn't like what late-night host Seth Meyers had to say about him and believes Comcast should "pay a BIG price."

To those of you who predicted that POTUS Donald Trump wouldn't even wait to be sworn in before he would begin threatening television networks with government-backed censorship if they say anything he doesn't like, we're toasting in your honor. It's not like the ex-reality show host, multi-impeached POTUS, and convicted felon has made a point of hiding how much he doesn't like what MSNBC, NBC's Saturday Night Live, NBC News, and others under the Comcast banner have covered him. Yet, there was something that late-night host Seth Meyers said during NBC's late-night show Late Night with Seth Meyers that had Trump take to one of his propaganda machines to drop a ten-ton threat that "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this."

After some weak shots at Meyers, Trump really got the spit bubbles in the corners of his mouth popping when he referred to the folks running Comcast as "Scum" (with a capital "S," so we're guessing he's super serious?). After adding an extra layer of tinfoil to his little sailor's cap (you know he wears one), Trump then went down the road of how this all involves the Democrats – before blaring on his dog whistle to his nominated FCC chair, Brendan Carr, with this scary thought: "These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

SNL Offers Mocking Cold Open "Pledge of Allegiance" to Donald Trump

Early in November 2024, Saturday Night Live was all about Maya Rudolph's "VP Kamala Harris" meeting up with the real VP Kamala Harris during a cold open that attracted a ton of attention just three days before America was asked to choose between democracy & freedom and fascism. Well, as we all know by now, a large chunk of U.S. voters decided that they wanted to give fascism a try for a few years. While we're expecting the "buyer's remorse" to kick in with Trump voters by Summer 2025 when mass deportations are in full swing, a gallon of milk starts costing $13.99, and we're staring down the next pandemic, viewers were wondering how NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series would address the impending "newish" world order. Heading into the first post-election show, we made the case for SNL going all-in as a Saturday night voice of the resistance and how that was needed more than ever. So, what direction did the Bill Burr-hosted (with Mk.gg as the musical guest) post-election show go?

The cold open kicked off with Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Kenan Thompson rattling off all of the things that Trump did – before joking that they were all in favor of Trump this whole time. The four were joined by Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, and Colin Jost (who made sure to throw Michael Che under the bus) – who all took turns "praising" Trump (and sacrificing featured cast members Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline for not being loyal. James Austin Johnson is now a "Sexy Trump," and Dana Carvey now has an Elon Musk impression – and it all ended with a rousing take on The Village People's "YMCA."

