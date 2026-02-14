Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: obama, opinion, trump

Trump's Racist AI Video Part of Social Media/TV "Clown Show": Obama

Former President Barack Obama responded to Trump's recent racist AI post, which attacked him and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Article Summary Barack Obama blasts Trump's racist AI video targeting him and Michelle Obama as part of a social media "clown show."

Trump's post depicted the Obamas as gorillas using AI, sparking outrage and calls of racism across the country.

White House Press Secretary defended the video before deleting it, blaming a staffer amid mounting backlash.

Obama calls for restoring decency and respect, criticizing shameful tactics used by Trump and his supporters.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump ignited yet another firestorm when he posted a video on social media that repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud while also including a racist AI depiction of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as gorillas. Shortly after the pushback began, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to defend the racist post in a statement: "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from 'The Lion King.' Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." That story would change several hours later, and with mounting pressure, leading to Trump's White House pulling the racist post and shifting the blame to an unnamed staffer: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down." Trump would later add that he "didn't make a mistake" with the post and that no one would be fired for it.

During a conversation with Brian Tyler Cohen that covered a wide range of topics, President Obama saw Trump's racist post and yet another example of the social media "clown show" in play that where folks feel like anyone's fair game without concern for the consequences. "First of all, I think it's important to recognize that a majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention. It's true that it's a distraction. But as I'm traveling around the country, as you're traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness," President Obama shared. "And there's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. So, that's been lost."

