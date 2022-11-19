Tulsa King Season 1 Ep. 2 Preview: Dwight, Tyson & Bodhi Hit The Road

After an impressive debut last weekend for the streaming service (and the numbers continue to rise with delayed viewing), Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama, Tulsa King returns this Sunday with "Center of the Universe." And if there's one thing you can say about Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi, it's that he knows how to make the most of a… "unexpected" situation. But while Dwight looks to start making this "strange new land" his new home (and new stomping grounds), his past might already be catching up with him.

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 "Center of the Universe": Dwight, Tyson (Jay Will), and Bodhi (Martin Starr) go on a road trip to take care of some business, and the group later takes a spontaneous detour. Stacy (Andrea Savage) does some digging into Dwight's past. Now, here's a look at both preview images from the episode as well as behind-the-scenes looks at how "Center of the Universe" came together:

With a new episode set to hit the streaming service this Sunday, Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of the first episode on Sunday, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone Season 5. Now here's a look at the official trailer:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.