TWD: Dead City S01E02 Images: Maggie & Negan Get to Meet The Neighbors

Here are the preview images & overview for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E02.

After an impressive series opener that was an impressive mix of neo-Western and NYC grindhouse, AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returns this weekend for the second chapter of the season. So with that in mind, we have a look at the official overview & preview images for "Who's There?" waiting for you below – enjoy!

Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong (Gaius Charles) revisits a trauma; Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) attempts to adapt to change. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's chapter:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, returning on June 25th to AMC (and on AMC+ that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

