Twin Peaks Star Kyle MacLachlan No Fan of Those Reboot Rumors

While promoting Fallout, Kyle MacLachlan made his feelings pretty clear when it came to rumors of a Twin Peaks reboot with a younger cast.

As far as David Lynch & Mark Frost's Twin Peaks goes, we're easily looking at one of the most influential series in television history. Originally running for two seasons on ABC (1990-1991), the Kyle MacLachlan & Sheryl Lee-starrer would be followed in 1992 by the feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and a third season (Twin Peaks: The Return) on Showtime in 2017. Luring us in under the guise of being a procedural drama, the series sees FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (MacLachlan) being sent to the town of Twin Peaks to help Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) solve the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Lee), the series would prove to be so much more than that. Combining an alt-reality approach and soap opera & horror tropes with some deep dives into Lynchian symbolism & humor, the series set a new creative high bar that continues to impact the television medium to this day.

But that doesn't mean that it should be rebooted from the ground up with a younger cast – a point MacLachlan made clear during a recent interview. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during Canneseries in support of his Prime Video series Fallout, MacLachlan shared that he wouldn't be watching a reboot if it does happen – something the actor believes shouldn't happen. "I don't think I'd want to see that, and I don't think anyone should attempt it," MacLachlan said. "You are like, 'Don't touch that,' but they do; they can't help but put their hand on the stove again. That is the problem," he added, referencing the entertainment industry's continued efforts to reboot popular franchise.

Twin Peaks "Was Transmitting at Exactly My Frequency": Lindelof

In a special essay for Variety as part of its "100 Greatest Television Shows of All Time" from December 2023, Damon Lindelof (Lost, HBO's Watchmen) explains why the series "was transmitting at exactly my frequency" and why he's "spent the better part of my career fiddling with my tuner in an effort to channel that exquisite art into my own."

"I believe David Lynch and Mark Frost's 'Twin Peaks' is the greatest piece of art ever to be broadcast on a television screen. It was transmitting at exactly my frequency. And I have spent the better part of my career fiddling with my tuner in an effort to channel that exquisite art into my own." Lindelof shared in his submitted essay. "'Twin Peaks' chewed up genre and spit out paradox: Drama yet comedy, terrifying yet absurd, old-fashioned yet cutting-edge. It was crimey and soapy and thrilling. It was a heavily serialized whodunit that was infinitely more interested in what done it, a simultaneously procedural and existential mystery that could only be solved by the greatest lawman in the history of television, Special Agent Dale Cooper. As played by Kyle MacLachlan, Coop was brilliant, sexy, and obsessed with pie. As we watched him navigate the increasingly weird townsfolk, we gradually began to understand he might very well be the weirdest of them all."

While we tend to lean towards the interrogation scene during the second season involving Leland Palmer (Ray Wise) – no spoilers – we were surprised to learn that Lindelof's favorite franchise episode didn't hit until the recent third season. "That season's eighth episode is my favorite of the entire series, maybe of all series, but if you ask me to explain what happens in it to you, I will sound like an insane person," Lindelof penned – and if you've seen "Part 8: Gotta Light?" then you can appreciate how summarizing that episode in less than ten minutes without missing the thematic points is a lost cause.

