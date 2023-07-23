Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, linda yaccarino, opinion, twitter, x

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino All In on "X-Man" Elon Musk's Rebrand Plan

Following up on Elon Musk's news that Twitter was rebranding itself to be known as X, CEO Linda Yaccarino started making the case for it.

In case you missed our earlier reporting, Twitter owner Elon Musk is looking to become an "X-Man." No, he's not looking for Prof. X to make him a member of Marvel's merry mayhem of mutants (though maybe he is… who knows?). We're talking about Musk's announcement that the Twitter brand (and all of those colorful birds) would be getting boxed up and rolled away like the ending of Raiders of the Lost Ark. In its place? X. Yeah… that's it. Bet Warner Bros. Discovery changing "HBO Max" to "Max" is looking pretty genius right about now. Over the course of three tweets, Musk broke the news and posted a look at the logo. Now, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has taken to still-known-as-Twitter to share her support of Musk's news and how this will bring about a number of changes that (we're assuming) will enhance the experience for millions of trolls & hatemongers who stalk the social media service.

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino shared over the course of four… tweets? X's? "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. [Elon Musk] and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

